NCIS Season 17: Check Out The Release Date, Expected Cast And All You Need To Know

By- Aryan Singh
The Season- 17 for our all-time favourite NCIS was aired from September 24, 2019 to April 24, 2020. NCIS is an American drama series produced by CBS Television Studios and Belisarius Productions. NCIS stands for ‘Naval Criminal Investigative Service’. The plot of the series is regarding special agents who conduct investigations of crimes happening around America.

Season- 17 is being considered a huge success for the producing companies. The average viewer base per episode for this Season is 11.5million viewers.

CAST

Mark Harmon, Sean Murray, Emily Wickersham, Maria Bello and many other stars can be seen as a part of the NCIS. They have done a fantastic job in playing the roles allotted to them. Devale Ellis, Patrick Duffy, Kevin Kilner, etc made guest appearances on the show impressing the audience with their acting skills.

20 episodes of Season- 17 have been streaming online till now. Further filming of the episodes was stopped on March 13, 2020, due to COVID-19.

NCIS has enjoyed a rating of more than 8.0+ on almost every episode of Season 17, the lowest and the highest being 7.4 and 9.2 respectively on IMDb.

The show is a must-watch for drama, action and thriller fans. The series will take you through all the ups and downs investigating officers have to face at crime scenes. The show has been quite famous in the latest times as well.

The show is originally being premiered on ‘Columbia Broadcasting System, CBS’.
