Naya Rivera’s final action before drowning in Lake Piru put her son Josey safely on their ship and from the water. She is being hailed as a hero by lovers because she is attempting love.

Naya Rivera spared her cherished four-year-old son Josey until she drowned in Southern California’s Lake Piru. In the July 13 news conference declaring her body was recovered and identified, Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub disclosed that Josey told researchers his mother pushed him to protect the ship before falling submerged. His mother was never seen by the one again. Since the boat was detected adrift and unanchored with no indication of Naya at the lake’s northern region only, Josey was discovered asleep on the ship with his life jacket on.

“We all know from talking with her son he and Naya swam in the lake together throughout their trip. It was her son explained being assisted to the ship by Naya, who encouraged him from supporting. He told investigators he looked back and watched her vanish under the water’s surface,” Ayub clarified.

“The thought possibly being that the ship began drifting, it had been unanchored, which she mustered enough power to receive back her son on the ship, but not enough to rescue,” Ayub continued. A leasing agent on a different ship found Josey adrift from the”narrows” part of this lake following Naya failed to reunite their boat at the scheduled 4 pm moment. A grownup life vest was discovered aboard the craft, suggesting that the prior Glee celebrity wasn’t wearing one if the mommy and boy went for a swim. The lake is famous for rip currents and water pockets that were chilly, besides.

Fans are currently hailing Naya as a hero. @Deanoru4Life tweeted, “It had been clear for everybody to find that Naya adored Josey very profoundly. Her last minutes were spent at the price of her life makes that much more evident.” At the same time, @gxllenhaal additional,” Naya Rivera’s bravery of rescuing her son’s lifestyle is inspiring and lovely. A mother’s love is among the most useful things. We hope we have to continue to keep her memory alive, and she is resting in peace. Her son has quite a strong mommy.”

Naya revealed her love for Josey to fans. At a Sept. 2019 Instagram article, if he turned four, the 33-year-old submitted a photograph of herself clinging tightly to her son at a tender kiss. From the caption she wrote, “I will love you forever, I’ll like you forever, so long as I’m living, my baby you’ll be. Birthday Josey! Love, Mommy.”

Her Instagram article arrived on July 6, two weeks. It was a close-up selfie of her kissing Josey with the caption,” only the two of us” In one of her last tweets, Naya shared a good picture of herself on July 2 and composed the shortly to become the haunting message, “Regardless of the season, circumstance, or strifes every day you are alive is a boon. Get the most out of each day, and now you’re given. Tomorrow isn’t guaranteed.”