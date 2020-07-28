- Advertisement -

National Ice Cream Day 2020 is upon us ,you’ve probably never heard of it.

All you need to understand is you can score some fantastic deals on ice cream today, and even a couple of freebies.

National Ice Cream Day 2020

Here, we’ll show you all the best bargains you can see ice cream stores and restaurant chains across the country.

There’s not a whole lot happening right now to distract us from the book coronavirus pandemic that’s now wreaking havoc across the United States.

An unprecedented lack of direction and unfathomable blunders from the present administration has sent new COVID-19 cases skyrocketing in the US.

By comparison, most other regions have already managed to slow the spread of this potentially deadly disease.

It is a nightmare, and it is not going to get much better anytime soon, but hopefully, a fantastic deal on some yummy ice cream can help divert you for at least a short while.

July 19th is National Ice Cream Day 2020, a made-up holiday of insignificant origins. All you need to know is that rather than having a duty to buy someone a gift,

that’s the case with most vacations, this vacation lets you evaluate sweet deals on sweet frozen treats. Simply snag their free voucher and head to the regional shop to redeem.

Amy’s Ice Creams

if you reside in Austin, Texas–where it’s dang hot at this time, incidentally –you’re in luck. Amy’s is offering free delivery on all orders over $25, but just in Austin (sorry Houston and San Antonio). Do not live in Texas? No problem!

In Baskin-Robbins, they do not show preference to just one day; they celebrate for the whole month of July. Put an order of at least $15 through DoorDash and receive a FREE regular scoop of ice cream.