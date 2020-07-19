- Advertisement -

National Ice Cream Day 2020 is upon us — you’ve likely never heard of it, but all you need to understand is you can score some fantastic bargains on ice cream today, and a few freebies.

National Ice Cream Day

Here, we’ll show you all the best bargains you may find at ice cream shops and restaurant chains throughout the nation.

here’s not a whole lot going on right now to divert us from the book coronavirus pandemic that is currently wreaking havoc across the USA.

An unprecedented lack of direction and unfathomable blunders from the current government has sent fresh COVID-19 cases skyrocketing in the united states.

In contrast, most other regions have already managed to slow the spread of the potentially deadly illness.

It’s a nightmare, and it’s not going to get better anytime soon, but a fantastic deal on some yummy ice cream can help divert you for at least a short while.

Jul. 19 is National Ice Cream Day 2020, a made-up holiday of insignificant origins. All you have to know is that rather than getting a duty to buy someone a present,

which is the case with the majority of holidays, this holiday allows you score candy deals on sweet frozen treats.

As is the case with all these new yearly vacations, Offers.com rounded up all the best deals being offered by nationwide chains.

Most get you discounts on ice cream and other frozen desserts, but there are also a few freebies to be found.

Check out all of the great deals below, and be sure also to call your favourite neighborhood privately-owned ice cream stores since they might have some fantastic deals available too.

Alden’s: Accessible at over 10,000 shops across the U.S., Alden’s Organic ice cream goods are $1 more affordable via Aug. 12, 2020.

Simply snag their free voucher and head to the regional store to redeem.

Amy’s Ice Creams: if you reside in Austin, Texas–where it’s dang hot right now, incidentally –you’re in luck. Don’t Reside in Texas?

No problem! Amy’s ships, and provides free shipping on orders over $100.

Baskin-Robbins: At Baskin-Robbins, they do not show preference to only 1 day; they observe for the whole month of July.

Put an order of at least $15 through DoorDash and receive a FREE regular scoop of ice cream.

Or enjoy your favourite ice cream, dessert, cake, pies, or cones delivered to you personally through DoorDash FREE with a purchase of $15 or more.

Big Gay Ice Cream: as all of us know, small businesses want support and love now over.

Big Gay Ice Cream simply reverted their Upper West Side and 85th and Columbus stores and is excited about opening more soon

Let us help them get back on their feet by tagging them on Instagram, or stopping in to say”Hello” on National Ice Cream Day.

Brusters: If You Would like to get in on the double points bonus Bruster’s is supplying for National Ice Cream Day, then subscribe to their Sweet Rewards Loyalty Program.

They will provide you a $3 reward just for registering. And then, for every $1 you spend, you make a point. For every 50 points gathered, you’ll get a $5 reward.

Carvel: Wednesdays are the best days of the week at Carvel where they observe BOGO Sundaes. , and you will get another for FREE.

That is two Presents for the price of one.

Cheesecake Factory: National Ice Cream Day is the perfect time to discover the Cheesecake Factory makes ice cream. Additionally –they sell it in stores.

Take a look at the freezer section of your local Target or even Walmart to encounter among their seven flavours, including the original, of course.

Coconut Bliss: To celebrate National Ice Cream Day, Coconut Bliss, the plant-based ice cream firm,

is offering an impressive 15 percent off your total online order through the weekend, out of Jul. 17 via Jul. 19.

Use the discount code BLISS DAY 15.

Cold Stone Creamery: Combine the Cold Stone Club and get a BOGO FREE Creation™ loaded to your accounts, 25 bonus points, and exclusive members-only offers.

With the Cold Stone Club rewards program, when you spend $1, you earn a point. For each 50 points gathered, you’ll get a $5 reward,

redeemable on an in-store purchase of $5 or more.

Coolhaus Awesome Ice Cream:

The ice cream and frozen dessert brand created in 2009 by 2 gay women has yet to reopen their shop, but you can still find their unique brand of thoughtfully crafted,

high-quality desserts in a variety of stores such as Gelson’s Markets,

Raley’s and Central Market. Coolhaus will ship you their deliciousness and also include the earth shipping charge for most addresses.

In celebration of National Ice Cream Day,

they will be giving off one-free-item coupons, redeemable at all Publix Grocery Stores.

be 20,000 vouchers available (first come first serve) to be downloaded on July 18 & 19.

Creamistry: Although they’ve yet to announce a particular National Ice Cream Day bargain,

if you subscribe to their mailing list, you will get 10 percent off your next order, exclusive offers and the most recent information from Creamistry.

Cumberland Farms: The convenience and coffee merchant with almost 600 places is observing National Ice Cream Day

by offering $1 off any pint of Ultimate Scoops Ice Cream text that the term SCOOPS to 64827 to get your discount.

This offer includes the NEW Cotton Candy Dipped Cone or classic Chocolate Dippe Cone and is redeemable throughout the DQ mobile app at participating locations nationwide.

Dippin’ Dots: In honor of National Ice Cream Day, jump over to the Instagram or Facebook account of Dippin Dots to get a chance to win a year’s supply of Dippin’ Dots.

winner will be announced on Jul. 19.

Friendly’s: The family-friendly restaurant, known for the diner-style dishes and 22 ice cream tastes, h

fantastic loyalty program. Join the Friendly’s BFF Club and get 25% off your next trip . And since a BFF member, on Jul. 18, in celebration of their anniversary,

get the regularly priced $4 ice cream cone for just $.0.85, all weeken long.

raeter’s: Making French Pot Ice Cream since 1870 is worth a little brain freeze and, of course, a exceptional editiavour.

Try out Graeter’s Birthday Cake Ice Cream,

and if you are at it, enter their yearly colouring contest. Please submit your entry by Jul. 31 to get a opportunity to win prizes (learn more about their FB page).

GODIVA: The best way to celebrate National Ice Cream Day would be using GODIVA soft serve ice cream! At reopened GODIVA boutiques and cafes nationwide,

soft serve and desserts will be Buy One-Get One 50% off on Sunday, Jul. 19.

Download their new App to find out if your local boutique or café is open and purchase online for curbside pickup or delivery.

Marble Slab Creamery: Ice cream shouldn’t be eaten alone.

At both Marble Slab and MaggieMoo’s,

you can get a free kid-sized ice cream cone or cup when you purchase a regular cup or cup Sunday through Thursday.

PetSmart: On National Ice Cream Day, PetSmart has the tradition of sharing free ice cream at PetSmart PetsHotels.

Wanting to continue that tradition in some manner this season,

they are offering a variety of pooch-friendly ice cream treats on sale, and if you purchase online, you will enjoy free delivery for orders over $49.

Ripple: The plant-based food firm, Ripple, desires to help vegans celebrate National Ice

Cream Month.

Purchase a 4-pack or 6-pack of Ripple Frozen Dessert and get the second 50 percent off! .

Have a look at their online store and make the most of the Welcome deal before July comes to an end.

Sonic: Pay half-price to your Oreo Blast Once You order throughout the Sonic App.

Steak’n Shake: Download the Steak’n Shake App, become a member of the loyalty program, and get a FREE shake.

Stewart’s Shops: On Sunday, Jul.

19, in honour of National Ice Cream Day,

Stewart’s Shops is inviting one to create your dessert for only $1.99 plus tax.

If you live in or are visiting,

New York or southern Vermont,

be sure you stop by one of their 335 stores and examine your own sundae-making skills.

So, on Jul. 18, to honor the amazingness of nitrogen ice cream and a spectacular holiday,

customers can grab a spoonful of vanilla ice cream between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

for FREE,

in any respect 50 places, while supplies last.

Yogurtland: In honor of National Ice Cream Day,

Yogurtland will soon be supplying double the points for Real Rewards members for every takeout order!