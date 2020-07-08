Home In News NASA's Mars Mole Saga Is Getting Sadder
In NewsTop Stories

NASA’s Mars Mole Saga Is Getting Sadder

By- Sweety Singh
- Advertisement -
  • NASA’s InSight lander has a self-hammering probe that isn’t doing what it’s supposed to.
  • The instrument, nicknamed “the mole,” can’t seem to get a grip on the soft martian soil. Hindering its ability to dig to the depth it needs to collect useful data.
  • NASA is continuing to work on getting the mole to work as intended, but

Mars Mole

You’ve really got to hand it to NASA; the space agency definitely doesn’t give up easily. The best example of that might be the ongoing saga of the Mars InSight lander. That arrived on the red planet back in late 2018.

The lander safely touched down and began conducting science. But one of its instruments has been acting up in a big way. The self-hammering probe known as the “mole” is supposed to be many feet deep in the planet by now. But it’s still hanging out in its hole right near the surface.

Also Read:   Pennyworth Season 2: When It’s Hitting The Screens, Know Here

Common Questions about InSight’s ‘Mole’

The probe’s inability to hammer itself deeper into the planet has been well chronicled. And NASA just revealed a new update that suggests things haven’t really improved. That much since the last time we checked in.

The mole is designed to hammer itself deeper into the Mars soil. But it just couldn’t get a grip on the loose dirt that covers the planet. Without enough friction to push itself deeper. The probe kept popping back out.

Also Read:   NASA's Curiosity Keeps Terrible As Team Operates Rover Out Of Home : The Mars Mission Has Learned To Meet New Challenges While Working Remotely

NASA removed a protective covering that housed the mole’s entry hole. And then used the InSight lander’s robotic arm to press against the soil and increase the friction. This worked for a time. But probe eventually lost its grip and came back out.

Also Read:   Bosch Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Every Latest Update Here !!!

The next, more serious intervention involved using the robotic arm and its scoop to push the probe into the hole. That has seemed to work, up to a point, but NASA’s newest update has some troubling news. It’s becoming apparent that the mole isn’t actually digging, and that it may actually be just jostling about in the hole it already dug for itself.

mars mole

Via NASA:

It’s mostly buried now, thanks to recent efforts to push down on the mole with the scoop on the end of the robotic arm. But whether it will be able to dig deep enough. At least 10 feet – to get an accurate temperature reading of the planet remains to be seen.

Images taken by InSight during a Saturday, June 20, hammering session show bits of soil jostling within the scoop – possible evidence that the mole had begun bouncing in place, knocking the bottom of the scoop.

NASA’s SLS Rocket Opens Like A Tin Can

Also Read:   RIVERDALE SEASON 5 Release date, cast, plot and you need to know

The mole has done basically no useful digging since it was first deployed. It was designed to be capable of digging as far as 16 feet deep within the planet. And it needs to dig a minimum of 10 feet to offer any reliable data.

Also Read:   Suicide Squad 2 Cast & Director Confirmed For DC FanDome Event

There’s no telling whether or not the mole will eventually realize its full potential. But for a while now every mole update has been sadder than the last.

- Advertisement -
Sweety Singh

Must Read

The Blacklist Season 8 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

Top Stories Anand mohan -
The Blacklist beamed from 2014- 2019, and we are expecting a resurrection of those TV Shows. We see the lead turning himself a dazzling...
Read more

Perry Mason Season 2 Release Date, Cast & All Update

HBO Kavin -
Perry Mason is an American period drama television miniseries. The first season of the series made its debut entry into the television entertainment industry...
Read more

Hollywood Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Latest Details

Netflix Anand mohan -
Hollywood is an American drama web television show streaming on Netflix. The Inventor of the series are Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan along with...
Read more

Fast and Furious 9 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Updates!!!

Hollywood Anand mohan -
Fast and furious is a wonderful film with a wonderful cast. I have seen all of the parts till 8 and I adore them....
Read more

“The Walking Dead Season 11”: Will “Josh McDermitt” return in the upcoming season?

Netflix Vinay yadav -
American Horror, The Dead has the soul of everyone; Fans have been going crazy. The series is all about a group of survivors who...
Read more

Spider Man 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

Hollywood Anand mohan -
The all-time favorite superhero of both children and elders alike has changed since many production houses as faces and toddlers! Now, the teenager Spidey...
Read more

Solo Leveling Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More

TV Series Sunidhi -
There have been, of course, of countries that entertained us and numerous anime series of genres. Then one call comes for certain if we...
Read more

Fantastic Beasts 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Latest Updates!!!

Hollywood Anand mohan -
Fantastic Beasts is the ninth show in the Wizardly World franchise that started with Harry Potter films. It is a fantasy film directed by...
Read more

Alita Battle Angel 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Other Details

Hollywood Anand mohan -
Alita: Battle Angel two has as a great deal fan help from the back of it since there is for the Zack Snyder cut...
Read more

House of Cards Season 7 :Why House of Cards was canceled?

Netflix Vinay yadav -
The season 6 of House of Cards is premiering on Netflix, and this is this show's season. House of Cards is your Netflix show...
Read more
© World Top Trend