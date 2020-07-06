- Advertisement -

NASA ruined its expensive Space Launch System rocket through testing, but it was proposed.

The space agency has to push hardware outside its limitations to understand exactly how much it could endure, and it collects a vast amount of information from each one of those tests.

NASA expects the SLS will carry astronauts to the Moon by 2024.

NASA is head back to the Moon.

It plans to send astronauts back to the lunar surface by 2024 — although date has always seemed a bit overly optimistic for most experts — and if it does, it’ll be using the SLSSpace or Space Launch System rocket to make it occur.

The SLS has been in development for a long while, and it has gone through rigorous testing to ensure it matches NASA’s demands.

NASA has published a video showcasing its destruction of the SLS rocket.

By intentionally pushing the rocket past its designed limits for advantage, the space agency gets a much better idea of exactly how durable it truly is.

Video of these tests has been shared, but that is actually the first time we get to observe the behind-the-scenes of how it all went down.

Currently, NASA has released a video showcasing its destruction of the SLS rocket. By intentionally pushing the rocket past its designed limits for strength, the space agency has a better idea of just how durable it truly is.

Video of these evaluations was shared, but this is actually the first time we get to see that the behind-the-scenes of how it all went down.

As you can see in the movie, NASA has destroyed the SLS in a couple of ways, such as pressure testing which resulted in the body of this rocket bursting like a soda can.

It’s incredible to see, particularly when you consider how much these built-to-be-destroyed rockets price to construct (hundreds of millions of dollars, to be conservative).

NASA has completed the structural evaluation effort for NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket in the agency’s Marshall Space Flight Center at Huntsville, Alabama.

An evaluation version of the rocket’s liquid oxygen tank was pushed to its limits on June 22.

Engineers in Marshall’s test lab worked together with the SLS team to examine four of those structures.

that make up the majority of the rocket's 212-foot core stage and also the structures that make up the whole upper part of the rocket.

The last test concludes a nearly three-year structural test show that qualified the architectural design of these multiple hardware components to get its rocket that will launch NASA’s Artemis assignments and astronauts to the Moon.

With the wealth of information, NASA collects through these evaluations the space agency can make certain that the spacecraft will hold up to the forces which will be implemented during a standard mission.

Additionally, it provides a reassurance that the rocket can defy additional anxieties should something go wrong.

but like each bit of hardware NASA has sent into space, it will have a breaking point.

NASA hopes to eventually send humans to the Moon using one of these powerful rockets.

The short timeline was criticized by many, but the rate at which things are coming together suggests that it can be possible to create the 2024 launch window.

Things could always change in the future, however.