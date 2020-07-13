Home Technology NASA is Sending its Curiosity Rover on a Trip to a New...
NASA is Sending its Curiosity Rover on a Trip to a New Area of Mount Sharp, The Huge Peak at the Center

By- Sankalp
NASA is sending its Curiosity rover on a Trip to a new area of Mount Sharp, the Huge peak at the center of the Gale Crater.

The journey is brief by Earth standards at just over a mile, but it’ll be a significant accomplishment for your aging robot.

When the rover arrives at its second destination, it will inquire into salts’ existence, which may indicate early lakes once dominated the area.(NASA is sending)

Summer here on Earth means spending some time outside, perhaps a dip in the pool now and then, not to mention the ritual of traveling great distances in our vehicles. NASA’s Mars Curiosity rover has spent more than a year hanging out around a place of the colossal Mount Sharp known as the unit, and it’s ready to make a move of its own.(NASA is sending)

In a new site post announcing a”summer road trip” for Curiosity, NASA clarifies the rover will spend a substantial amount of time forging an original path to a location that will allow it to scale a brand new subject of the colossal Martian mountain. The trip will only put around a mile on Curiosity’s odometer, but that’s no small accomplishment to get a robot.

Mount Sharp is a towering structure that sits in the middle of a crater. The mountain stands a few 3 kilometers high, and it is made up of layers of substance that piled up to create what we see today. This is helpful for researchers, as the mountain acts as something of a deadline for Mars, revealing what Mars was like when every layer was building up.

The rover will do its very best to navigate hazards, as it travels to its destination. NASA recently established. The rover takes commands from the handlers back, but it must try to make decisions as well. Knows what type of terrain is safe.(NASA is sending)

 

“Curiosity can’t drive entirely without people in the loop,” Matt Gildner, rover driver and member of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, said in a statement. “However, it can make easy decisions to steer clear of large stones or insecure terrain. It stops if it doesn’t have sufficient information to complete a drive by itself.”

The rover’s goal is to eventually make it into a region of Mount Sharp known as the”sulfate-bearing unit.” As its name implies, this region appears to be rich in sulfates or salts, which might indicate water that has since evaporated and left only the minerals behind.

NASA is Sending its Curiosity Rover on a Trip to a New Area of Mount Sharp, The Huge Peak at the Center

