NASA is sending a new space observatory skyward; however, it will utilize a balloon rather than a rocket.

The observatory ASTROS will be transported skyward with means of a balloon stretching 400 feet wide.

The assignment will last as much as a month and will be conducted across the South Pole.

Sending an observatory in space is typically handled utilizing a rocket. You cram the spacecraft fire it and then install it in orbit. For NASA’s ASTROS observatory, the space agency has come up with an entirely different approach for accessing its hardware into the edge of distance: a huge balloon.

AUTHOR is short for Astrophysics Stratospheric Telescope for High Spectral Resolution Observations at Submillimeter wavelengths. It includes some high-tech instruments for observing distance, but it has to break free of Earth’s atmosphere. To make that happen, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory designs a balloon that stretches 400 feet wide, which is the size of a football arena.

The mega-balloon will carry ASTROS. That’s right in a sweet spot between the edge of space and the limitation of commercial aircraft itself Since NASA explains:

ASTROS observe mild or light with wavelengths much longer than what’s visible. To do that, ASTROS will have to reach an altitude of about 130,000 feet (24.6 miles, or 40 kilometers) — roughly four times greater than commercial airliners fly. Though well below the boundary of distance (about 62 miles, or 100 kilometers, above the planet’s surface), it’ll be high enough to observe light wavelengths blocked by Earth’s atmosphere.(skyward)

The assignment will see the balloon take the observatory around the South Pole where it can peer into space, with its far-infrared tools to catch the light and make new observations. NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory believes the balloon will soon be effective at maintaining the hardware flying for up to 28 days, which will allow it to circle up the South Pole to three times.(skyward)

“I think that it’s known that leading feedback is the main regulator of star formation throughout the universe’s history,” Jorge Pineda, chief investigator of ASTROS at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, said in a statement. “Computer simulations of galaxy development still can not quite replicate the reality that we see out in the cosmos. The nitrogen mapping that we will do with ASTROS has never been done before, and it’s going to be exciting to see how that data helps make those models more precise.”(skyward)

When the mission is finished, the team will remotely detach the balloon from the gondola holding the ASTROS hardware. A parachute will be triggered to provide a relatively soft landing to the equipment After the gondola detaches. The scientists make adjustments or any repairs that are needed before sending it back in the sky again and will recover the system.(skyward)