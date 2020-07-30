- Advertisement -

NASA is now ready to get its own Mars 2020 assignment underway after weeks of hard work coordinating the hardware amid a pandemic.

The assignment launch window opens at 7:50 a.m. EDT and will remain open for two hours.

Perseverance and the Mars helicopter are anticipated to hit the Red Planet on February 18th, 2021.

To mention that NASA’s Mars 2020 mission — that comprises the Perseverance rover and the Mars helicopter —

has had a rough road to start afternoon could be a massive understatement.

The space agency had to battle a worldwide pandemic along with a host of flaws before it was finally ready to send its own hardware skyward.

It seems everything has lined up, and NASA can finally get its historical mission .

The launch of the Mars 2020 mission will happen in a launch window that opens at 7:50 a.m. EDT.

As always, NASA will soon be providing a live stream of the release so we could all enjoy it in the safety and comfort of the browsers.

The Perseverance rover will be launch from Cape Canaveral along with an Atlas 5 rocket from United Launch Alliance.

It will take months for the mission to achieve the Red Planet, and the job will arrive at Mars on February 18th, 2021.

That might seem like an impossibly accurate prediction,

but NASA is pretty good at mathematics so we are going to have to take their word for this.

The Perseverance rover has become easily the most innovative Mars rover to date, not to mention that the largest.

It’s a massive machine that is capable of conducting a variety of scientific investigations by itself.

Still, it is also going to be tasked with collecting and preparing samples of Mars to be collect later and sent back to Earth for additional study.

Like its predecessor Curiosity, Perseverance is nuclear power,

giving it freedom of movement irrespective of the conditions of this Martian skies.

NASA’s live stream of this launch can be seen through the embe YouTube window above.

The station is live 24 hours a day, but NASA’s live coverage of the launch begins around 7:00 a.m. EDT, or around 50 minutes ahead of the launch window opens.

That NASA has made it possible to start the mission

amid all the weird things going on in the world at this time is a near miracle.

Hopefully, when the rover and its small helicopter stowaway hit the Martian surface,

it is going to return some equally miraculous findings.