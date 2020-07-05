- Advertisement -

NASA destroyed its expensive Space Launch System rocket during testing, but it was planned.

The space agency must push hardware beyond its limits to understand just how much it could survive.

and it gathers a huge number of data from each of these tests.

NASA is led back to the Moon. It intends to send astronauts back to the lunar surface by 2024.

although that date has always looked a bit overly optimistic for most specialists.

and if it does, it is going to be using the SLSSpace or Space Launch System rocket to make it happen.

The SLS has been in development for a very long time, and it has gone through rigorous testing to ensure it meets NASA’s demands.

Currently, NASA has released a video showcasing its destruction of the SLS rocket.

By intentionally pushing the rocket beyond its intended limits for strength.

the space agency has a much better idea of exactly how durable it genuinely is.

Video of those tests was shared, but that is actually the first time we get to observe the behind-the-scenes of how it all went down.

As you can see in the video, NASA has ruined the SLS in a couple of ways.

including stress testing that caused the body of this rocket exploding like a soda can.

It’s amazing to see, especially once you consider how much these built-to-be-destroy rockets price to build (hundreds of millions of dollars, to be conservative).

NASA has completed the structural evaluation effort for NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket in the agency’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

A test version of the rocket’s liquid oxygen tank was purposely push to its limitations on June 22.

Engineers in Marshall’s test lab worked with the SLS group to examine four of the structures that make up most of the rocket’s 212-foot core stage and also the structures that make up the entire upper part of the missile.

NASA’s Artemis missions and astronauts to the Moon

The final test concludes a nearly three-year structural evaluation series that qualified the architectural layout of these multiple hardware elements to get its rocket that will launch NASA’s Artemis missions and astronauts to the Moon.

With the wealth of information.

NASA collects through these evaluations the space agency can be certain the spacecraft will hold until the forces which will be implemented during a normal mission.

Additionally, it provides some peace of mind that the rocket can withstand additional pressures should something go wrong.

but like every bit of hardware NASA has ever sent to space, it will have a breaking point.

NASA expects to send humans to the Moon using these powerful rockets.

The brief deadline was criticized by most, but the pace at which items are coming together suggests that it can be possible to create the 2024 launch window.