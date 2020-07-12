NASA: Curiosity Rover On a Journey To A New Area of Mount Sharp

- Advertisement -

NASA is sending its Curiosity rover on a Trip to a new area of Mount Sharp, the massive peak in the center of the Gale Crater.

The travel is short by Earth standards just over time, but it’ll be a significant accomplishment for your aging robot.

When the rover arrives in its second destination, it will investigate salts’ presence, which may indicate early lakes once dominated the region.

Summer here on Earth means spending some time outdoors, maybe a dip in the pool now and then traveling great distances and, of course, the ritual. NASA’s Mars Curiosity rover has spent over a year hanging out Mount Sharp known as the clay-bearing unit, and it is ready to make a transfer of its own.

In a new site article declaring a”summer road trip” for Curiosity, NASA explains that the rover will devote a considerable amount of time forging an original path to a location that will allow it to scale a new area colossal Martian mountain. The excursion will put around a mile on Curiosity’s odometer, but that’s no small accomplishment for a robot exploring another world. (Curiosity Rover)

Mount Sharp is a towering structure that sits in the center of a crater. The mountain stands a few 3 miles high, and it is made up of layers of substance that piled up to make what we see today. This is incredibly helpful for investigators, since the mountain functions as something of a deadline for Mars, showing what Mars was like when each layer was building up things.

Since it travels to its new destination, the rover will do its very best to browse around dangers. NASA recently established a program that enabled science fans to help the rover determine what regions of the Martian surface were harmful and what kinds of terrain will be acceptable for traveling over. (Curiosity Rover)

Commands are taken by the rover on Earth back from its handlers, but it still has to attempt to make the right decisions. The information NASA accumulated helps to ensure the robot is aware of what kind of terrain is safe.

“Curiosity can not drive entirely without people in the loop,” Matt Gildner, rover driver and member of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, said in a statement. “But it does have the capability to make simple decisions along the way to avoid large stones or insecure terrain. It stops if it does not have enough information to complete a drive on its own.”

The rover’s goal is to make it to a region of Mount Sharp eventually called the”sulfate-bearing unit” As the name suggests, this area appears to be rich in sulfates, or additives, which might indicate the presence of water long ago that left and has evaporated only the minerals. (Curiosity Rover)