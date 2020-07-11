Home TV Series Netflix Narcos Season 3 Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know
TV SeriesNetflix

Narcos Season 3 Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know

By- Kavin
- Advertisement -

Narcos: Mexico is an American crime drama web television series. The series made its debut entry into the television entertainment industry on November 16, 2018. based on the positive response from the previous season of the series development has shown some positive signs towards the upcoming television series. Many might have already come across the rumors and speculations that have been revolving around the internet for the last couple of days. In this article, I’ll discuss Narcos season 3 release date, cast, and all you need to know.

The series is created by Carlo Bernard, Chris Brancato, Doug Miro. It follows the Crime drama, Biographical genre. Carlo Bernard, Doug Miro, Eric Newman, José Padilha are the executive producers of the television web series. The production company involved in producing the television web series is Gaumont International Television. Each episode of the series has a runtime of around 45 minutes holding more than minion active viewers.

When Is Narcos Season 3 Release Date?

As of now, we don’t have any official announcement about the Narcos season 3 release date. Based on the information from the leaks and speculation suggest that the Narcos season 3 will be released during mid of 2021. This is if the series follows the previous release schedule.

Those who are interested in the series can enjoy the series through online video streaming, Netflix similar to the last season of the series. These are the information related to the release date and streaming details of the television web series.

Who Are The Cast Included In Narcos?

As of now, we don’t have any official announcement about the Narcos cast details. It’s expected that most of the cast from the previous season of the series will be retained in the third season of the series. Development is said to talk with the performance artist with an intention to maintain the continuity of the series. We have gathered cast information from the internet sources for you to get the glimpses of information about the performance artist included in the series.

Following are the cast included in Narcos 

  • Michael Peña as Kiki Camarena,
  • Diego Luna as Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo,
  • Tenoch Huerta as Rafael “Rafa” Caro Quintero,
  • Alyssa Diaz as Mika Camarena,
  • Joaquín Cosío as Ernesto “Don Neto” Fonseca Carrillo,
  • José María Yazpik as Amado Carrillo Fuentes,
  • Matt Letscher as Jaime Kuykendall,
  • Ernesto Alterio as Salvador Osuna Nava,
  • Alejandro Edda as Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán,
  • Fernanda Urrejola as Maria Elvira,
  • Teresa Ruiz as Isabella Bautista,
  • Aaron Staton as Butch Sears,
  • Lenny Jacobson as Roger Knapp,
  • Gerardo Taracena as Pablo Acosta
  • Julio Cesar Cedillo as Commander Guillermo González Calderoni
  • Scoot McNairy as Walt Breslin,
  • Alfonso Dosal as Benjamín Arellano Félix,
  • Mayra Hermosillo as Enedina Arellano Félix,
  • Manuel Masalva as Ramón Arellano Félix,
  • Miguel Rodarte as Danilo Garza,
  • Alex Knight as Kenny,
  • Jesse Garcia as Sal Orozco,
  • Matt Biedel as Daryl Petsky,
  • Jero Medina as Ossie Mejía,
  • Alberto Zeni as Amat Palacios,
  • Gorka Lasaosa as Héctor Luis Palma Salazar,
  • Andres Londono as Enrique Clavel,
  • Alberto Ammann as Hélmer “Pacho” Herrera,
  • Flavio Medina as Juan García Abrego,
  • Tessa Ia as Sofia Conesa,
  • Clark Freeman as Ed Heath
  • Fermin Martinez as Juan José “El Azul” Esparragoza Moreno,
  • Guillermo Villegas as Sammy Alvarez,
  • Horacio Garcia Rojas as Tomas Morlet,
  • Jackie Earle Haley as Jim Ferguson,
  • Yul Vazquez as John Gavin,
  • Brian Buckley as John Clay Walker,
  • Mike Doyle as Thomas Buehl,
  • Wagner Moura as Pablo Escobar,
  • Francisco Denis as Miguel Rodríguez Orejuela,
  • Pêpê Rapazote as José “Chepe” Santacruz-Londoño,
  • Jorge A. Jimenez as Roberto “Poison” Ramos,
  • Julián Díaz as Blackie,
  • Eric Lange as Bill Stechner,
  • Matias Varela as Jorge Salcedo Cabrera,
  • Juan Sebastián Calero as Navegante,
  • Viviana Serna as Guadalupe Leija Serrano,
  • Sosie Bacon as Mimi Webb Miller,
  • Jesús Ochoa as Juan Nepomuceno Guerra.
Also Read:   The Circle Season 2: Cast, plot, launch, and the whole thing you want to know!
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   The Good Place Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Latest Update !!
Kavin
Kavin Venkat is a Full-stack software developer by profession and an avid writer by passion. He has been writing articles for the last two years. He always proves his dominance in writing article over topics related to television series, films and technology. Passionate writer looking curiously to explore new opportunity. Other than writing article he spends his time developing software and playing cricket.

Must Read

Harley Quinn Season 3: Release Date Possibilities For The Potential Third Season Explained

Netflix Alok Chand -
Harley Quinn has been among the most loved, and DC series that is producing it has surpassed every fans anticipation with year 2 of...
Read more

One Punch Man Season 3: Release date, Cast, Plot And All New Latest Information Here

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
One punch man series has become quickly the most famous Japanese show, which is to observe. The artist one generated the. The narrative tells...
Read more

In Our Most Recent Round of Testing, Bitdefender Came Out on top. Its Virus Protection is Watertight

Technology Sankalp -
In our most recent round of testing, Bitdefender came out on top. Its virus protection is watertight - that is a given - but...
Read more

A Discovery of Witches Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All Details Here

TV Series Ajeet Kumar -
A fantasy romance drama, based on a trilogy known as All Souls A Discovery of Witches, by Deborah Harkness, is a television series released...
Read more

Hard Disk Drives Once and For all After The Initiation of The Samsung 870 QVO.

Technology Sankalp -
There's another reason to get rid of hard disk drives once and for all after the initiation of the Samsung 870 QVO.
Also Read:   The Circle Season 2: Cast, plot, launch, and the whole thing you want to know!
This new SSD...
Read more

Anne with an E Season 4: Release date, Cast, Plot And All New Latest Information Here

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
We all need is love. The Beatles were not the first to say it. Is acceptance. Anne with an E, the series that's been...
Read more

Justice League 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Latest News

Movies Santosh Yadav -
The Original Plan About the Justice League 2 It is being announced in 2014 about Justice League 2 to accompany Man of Steel, Batman Vs....
Read more

Rishi Sunak :Announced Plans to Issue Vouchers to Landlords and Homeowners

Top Stories Sankalp -
After Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak delivered on Wednesday, he announced plans to issue vouchers to landlords and homeowners to help them create...
Read more

Sacred Games Season 3: Has The Series Been Renewed? And Will Gaitonde Return In Season 3?

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
One of those superhit shows of Netflix, Sacred Games is coming soon with its last and final season. Directed Vikramaditya Motwane by Anurag Kashyap...
Read more

Virgin River Season 2: Release Date Rumours All Around The Internet Leak

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
Virgin River was a hit Netflix, with the season of the show broadcasting on the assistance in December 2019. The series follows the account...
Read more
© World Top Trend