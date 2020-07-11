Narcos Season 3 Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

Narcos: Mexico is an American crime drama web television series. The series made its debut entry into the television entertainment industry on November 16, 2018. based on the positive response from the previous season of the series development has shown some positive signs towards the upcoming television series. Many might have already come across the rumors and speculations that have been revolving around the internet for the last couple of days. In this article, I’ll discuss Narcos season 3 release date, cast, and all you need to know.

The series is created by Carlo Bernard, Chris Brancato, Doug Miro. It follows the Crime drama, Biographical genre. Carlo Bernard, Doug Miro, Eric Newman, José Padilha are the executive producers of the television web series. The production company involved in producing the television web series is Gaumont International Television. Each episode of the series has a runtime of around 45 minutes holding more than minion active viewers.

When Is Narcos Season 3 Release Date?

As of now, we don’t have any official announcement about the Narcos season 3 release date. Based on the information from the leaks and speculation suggest that the Narcos season 3 will be released during mid of 2021. This is if the series follows the previous release schedule.

Those who are interested in the series can enjoy the series through online video streaming, Netflix similar to the last season of the series. These are the information related to the release date and streaming details of the television web series.

Who Are The Cast Included In Narcos?

As of now, we don’t have any official announcement about the Narcos cast details. It’s expected that most of the cast from the previous season of the series will be retained in the third season of the series. Development is said to talk with the performance artist with an intention to maintain the continuity of the series. We have gathered cast information from the internet sources for you to get the glimpses of information about the performance artist included in the series.

Following are the cast included in Narcos

Michael Peña as Kiki Camarena,

Diego Luna as Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo,

Tenoch Huerta as Rafael “Rafa” Caro Quintero,

Alyssa Diaz as Mika Camarena,

Joaquín Cosío as Ernesto “Don Neto” Fonseca Carrillo,

José María Yazpik as Amado Carrillo Fuentes,

Matt Letscher as Jaime Kuykendall,

Ernesto Alterio as Salvador Osuna Nava,

Alejandro Edda as Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán,

Fernanda Urrejola as Maria Elvira,

Teresa Ruiz as Isabella Bautista,

Aaron Staton as Butch Sears,

Lenny Jacobson as Roger Knapp,

Gerardo Taracena as Pablo Acosta

Julio Cesar Cedillo as Commander Guillermo González Calderoni

Scoot McNairy as Walt Breslin,

Alfonso Dosal as Benjamín Arellano Félix,

Mayra Hermosillo as Enedina Arellano Félix,

Manuel Masalva as Ramón Arellano Félix,

Miguel Rodarte as Danilo Garza,

Alex Knight as Kenny,

Jesse Garcia as Sal Orozco,

Matt Biedel as Daryl Petsky,

Jero Medina as Ossie Mejía,

Alberto Zeni as Amat Palacios,

Gorka Lasaosa as Héctor Luis Palma Salazar,

Andres Londono as Enrique Clavel,

Alberto Ammann as Hélmer “Pacho” Herrera,

Flavio Medina as Juan García Abrego,

Tessa Ia as Sofia Conesa,

Clark Freeman as Ed Heath

Fermin Martinez as Juan José “El Azul” Esparragoza Moreno,

Guillermo Villegas as Sammy Alvarez,

Horacio Garcia Rojas as Tomas Morlet,

Jackie Earle Haley as Jim Ferguson,

Yul Vazquez as John Gavin,

Brian Buckley as John Clay Walker,

Mike Doyle as Thomas Buehl,

Wagner Moura as Pablo Escobar,

Francisco Denis as Miguel Rodríguez Orejuela,

Pêpê Rapazote as José “Chepe” Santacruz-Londoño,

Jorge A. Jimenez as Roberto “Poison” Ramos,

Julián Díaz as Blackie,

Eric Lange as Bill Stechner,

Matias Varela as Jorge Salcedo Cabrera,

Juan Sebastián Calero as Navegante,

Viviana Serna as Guadalupe Leija Serrano,

Sosie Bacon as Mimi Webb Miller,

Jesús Ochoa as Juan Nepomuceno Guerra.