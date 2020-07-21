Home Corona N-95 masks with valved respirators, do not stop the virus from spreading...
Corona

N-95 masks with valved respirators, do not stop the virus from spreading out.

By- Mohini Verma
The Centre has warned against the use of N-95 masks with valved respirators, saying they do not stop the virus from spreading out.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced that his state would not go into lockdown from Wednesday as the economy”is also very important.” He added that the restrictions would only be levied in containment zones.

The Centre said its ultimate goal was to maintain aggressive testing to raise India’s positivity rate under 5 percent. India added 37,148 new cases, taking its total count to 11,55,191. The cost climbed by 587 to 28,084. Total active examples are now more than four lakh.

A serosurvey at Delhi demonstrated that over 23 percent of residents had been influenced by the coronavirus. the Centre said, adding that many patients in Delhi were still hospitalized.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the worldwide coronavirus count is now over 1.46 crore. along with the cost has crossed 6.09 lakh. More than 82.2 lakh individuals have recovered up to now.

Mohini Verma

