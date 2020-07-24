- Advertisement -

Park Bok Hee is caring for Jo Eun Lim contained in the hospital, she gave her food and good treatment. Jo Eun Lim stated that Go Sang Ah will get on her nerves generally despite the fact that she is her daughter. She is sweet at coronary heart and Bok Hee should not be unhappy by the way in which she treats her. Bok Hee replied that no matter Jo Eun’s family stated she gained’t get upset.

Bok Hee asks Jo Eun to let her dwell below her roof with the household since they’ve nowhere to go. Jo Eun permits her to remain and says that they’re destined to dwell collectively and there may be track about it. The songs say issues don’t happen coincidentally and so they each sing it collectively. Jo Eun instructed Bok Hee that she goes to provide her an enormous reward for saving her daughter.

The following day within the morning Gi Eun Ha and Gi Eun Soo tries to journey by bus however their tag steadiness is inadequate for them to journey. They get out of the bus and stroll house they attain home at night. Jo Eun’s family teases Bok Hee’s son and daughter after coming house late. Gi Ein stated that she is going to get a job to earn some additional money.

Within the morning Jo Eun got here again with Bok Hee discharged from hospital. Jo Eun has came upon that her daughter went to work early within the morning. Go Sang Ah is sitting on her workplace burdened and Jang Shi Kyung got here and handed her a custody lawsuit. She instructed him to cease interfering together with her personal life.

Jang instructed her whether it is that how she says thanks, since he helped her when she is caught in her life. Sang Ah instructed him that she doesn’t like his perspective since he flirts with everybody together with her housekeeper. Jang asks if she is complimenting his charms.

My Wonderful Life Episode 15 Release Date and Streaming Details

My wonderful life episode 15 can be released on Friday, 17 July 2020 at 19:15 Korean Customary Time. The Korean folks will be capable of get new episodes from Monday to Friday. The episodes can be broadcasted on the Korean native Tv channel MBC. They are going to be out there for online streaming websites after they’ve been broadcasted. For individuals who need to stream with English subtitles, the streaming particulars are down right here.

The following episode of My Wonderful life can be out there for streaming online on the Nowtv and Dramacool streaming websites. All broadcasted episodes can be found for streaming online with English subtitles. All of the episodes can be found together with the newest episode and the broadcasted one.