My Block Season 4: Release date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All Latest News

Santosh Yadav
Block is a web drama. Three seasons have been delivered by it starting from 2018. The third-year got a release in March 2020 and was a significant success. We want more of the drama again, and we can’t wait to binge-watch the comedy sitcom on our screens.

The show is a high drama making us a part of four community buddies that are entering a new season of high school. And today, what will happen? Will, together with managing life or not, their friendship remains the same, is the entire crux of this narrative.

Renewal Status Of ‘On My Block: Season 4’

The show is a hit among the fans; the drama is infused with humour and no doubt. Are we becoming a season four? Well, Netflix has not come up with an announcement of cancellation or renewal of this show. If the show were not renewed by Netflix seeing the success, it would be shocking.

Trailer Of On My Block Season 4

On My Block Season 4

Understanding the Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic, the manufacturing schedules are already on hold, and it might take the time to restart them back. So we must watch for a bit longer than before to get any updates. There’s absolutely no trailer Considering that the shooting has not begun. Of course, it drops only a couple of days ahead of the release of the show.

Star Cast In On My Block: Season 4

The makers have announced nothing about the show on the renewal standing we can not state anything. We can expect those actors to come back those who acted at the seasons. The show stars;

  • Sierra Capri as Monse Finnie,
  • Jason Genao as Ruben Ruby Martinez Jr,
  • Brett Gray as Jamal Turner,
  • Diego Tinoco as Cesar Diaz, and other artists as well.
So maintain your patience amounts, and we will keep you posted on the exact same with further upgrades.

Santosh Yadav

