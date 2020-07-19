- Advertisement -

Motorola’s Moto G range has gone from strength to strength, remaining among the best budget smartphone collections round and lately delivering the Moto G8, a phone which we have given 4.5 stars to.

So we’re of course awaiting the Moto G9 range since there’s no reason to think the firm will continue its streak of exceptional handsets that are affordable.

We are starting to hear the initial rumours about it, indicating that at least one model in the range might arrive, although we don’t know a lot about the Moto G9 range.

Below you will find escapes and all of the news that we’ve heard so far, together with information about the launch date and the probable price, and a listing of those things we all want from the Moto G9 range.

Moto G9 release date and price

There is no particular news about when we might see the Moto G9 range, but the Moto G8 Plus found at October 2019, ahead of the rest of the Moto G8 range (despite being a plus’ version ) so we could well see the Moto G9 Plus land in or around October of the year.

It resembles that the Moto G9 Plus might land before the standard Moto G9 or any other G9 model, as MySmartPrice saw the telephone about the EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission) certificate database, also by leaker Sudhanshu to a Spanish merchant’s website.

They’re both appearances that we’d expect to happen reasonably close to starting, although there is no release date listed on. Note that the database list doesn’t contain the phone’s title, but it does include the model number XT2087-2, that is on the website of the retailer.

As for the price tag, according to the retailer (Paratupc), it is $277.15, which is roughly $315 / #250 / AU$450. Note that the Moto G8 Plus started for $269 in Spain, therefore then the Moto G9 Plus could be a bit more expensive if that price leak is right.

It seems like Motorola moto and launch might not be far. #motog9plus #motog9series pic.twitter.com/lFRTBCk6ZlJuly 13, 2020

For reference, the Moto G8 Plus is 239 / AU$499 (approximately $310), so the Moto G9 Plus is very likely to either be similar or slightly more expensive. However, it might not be available in the united states, given that the Moto G8 Plus isn’t.

Some phones in the range likely will be though, and we’re even sure once the rest of the Moto G9 scope will land. But should they follow in the Moto G8 range’s footsteps a lot may arrive at 2021, along with the price tags may be like their predecessors’, just like current leaks imply the Moto G9 pluses will be?

Moto G9 escapes and news

According to the retailer list above, the Moto G9 Plus includes 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which would result in the same RAM level since the Moto G8 Plus, but double the room. Of course, we’d take this as it could be a placeholder listing.

There may also be configurations offered, and there will, of course, be other versions later or sooner. A standard Moto G9 is guaranteed to show up eventually for a start, while Moto G9 Power Lite, a Moto G9 Power, or other versions are possible. Likely, they will all run Android 10, but everything else is up in the air.

The scope may include a successor to the Moto G8 Power (above) (Image credit: Potential )What we want to see.

We have lots of ideas about what we want from it while we do not know at the time of writing.

1. NFC in most versions

The essential Moto G8 does not have NFC, so you can not make contactless payments with it, which appears a significant omission in 2020, particularly when the Moto G7 does have NFC (at least in some areas ).

Sure the Moto G8 Plus has NFC, but for the Moto G9, We Would like to see it offered throughout the range. Its absence in the Moto G8 was probably a measure, without pushing the price but it can be included this time.

2. 1080p or better screens across the range

Much like NFC, the Moto G8 doesn’t have a display and does the Moto G8 Power Lite, which for a budget phone feels like a little miss.

For the Moto G9 range we want these models were boosted on by the resolution. In a world 1080p is the norm, and where phones are QHD +, it.

3. Better secondary cameras Moto G8 has a triple-lens camera, but not all of the lenses are useful

Moto G8 Plus and the Moto G8 equally have cameras, but they are not without problems. The third of those cameras around the Moto G8 is a macro one, while for video, which can be limiting the lens functions on the Moto G8 Plus.

We want so that each lens is equally as natural as possible, and some more thought put into the cameras for Moto G9 Plus and the Moto G9.

4. Glass backs and metal frames

The Moto G8 and Moto G8 Plus either have frames and plastic springs, marking them out as inexpensive, but for your Moto G9 and Moto G9 Plus we’d like to see them updated to metal frames and glass springs.

So this may be asking a bit much, in fairness, many rival handsets are plastic, but with steeper competition coming from the likes of the Oppo A5 2020, a superior build would help the Moto G9 range stand out.

5. 5G

5G phones are rapidly becoming more affordable, and Motorola has got in on the reasonably priced 5G action already with the Moto G 5G Plus. Still, the next step is to build 5G to the primary Moto G range, so we’d like to see at least one of those Moto G9 models provide it.