Motorola Moto G 5G Plus: Specs And Price

By- Sweety Singh
After several leaks and rumors, the Motorola Moto G Plus smartphone has finally been launched. It features a dual-punch-hole display design and a whopping display. The newly launched Motorola Moto G 5G Plus price starts from €349. That is around Rs 29,500 in India. At this price, it will be seen competing OnePlus.

The device comes with 5G chip, quad rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery, and more. It is currently unknown whether the Motorola Moto G Plus will also be launched in India or not.

Motorola Moto G Plus: Price

The newly launched Motorola Moto G 5G Plus price is set at €349, which is roughly Rs 29,500 in India. For the same price, the company will be selling the 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage model.

There is also a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, which is priced at €399. the latest Motorola phone will also be released in the US, but later this year and it will be priced under $500.

motorola

Motorola Moto G 5G Plus: Full specifications

The Moto G 5G Plus comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It sports a punch-hole display design. At the back of the phone, there is a quadruple rear camera system. It comprises of a 48-megapixel main lens, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera.

This setup is paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It offers support for 5G.

On the front, one will find a dual-selfie camera setup. It includes a 16-megapixel selfie camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor. The newly launched Motorola Moto G 5G Plus features a 5,000mAh battery.

It comes with support for 20W USB-C TurboPower fast-charging and NFC. There is also a 3.5mm headphone jack and USB-Type C. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor.

The internal storage is expandable up to 1TB, which is just crazy. The device ships with Android 10 out of the box. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. Motorola has launched the new 5G smartphone with 64GB/128GB storage and 4GB/6GB RAM option.

Sweety Singh

Best Chromebooks in 2020 : Affordable Alternatives To Windows PCs and MacBooks
Motorola Edge and Edge Plus: Now Available in The UK
