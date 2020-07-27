- Advertisement -

Lots of the series with this week’s list of the most-watched shows on Netflix have something in common: Most of them are Netflix originals.

They include Dark, the show at the top of the week’s record that provides viewers a wonderful time-travel-based, sci-fi narrative.

and which also happens to become Netflix’s first German-language original series.

The list, as always, comes in the team at the streaming search engine service Reelgood.

Everybody’s favourite horror writer took a break from a recent string of tweets lamenting current events in america right now to commend a show on Netflix that lots of you likely still have not heard of but which is, actually, one of the greatest TV shows everywhere right now.

The writer is Stephen King, and the series is Dark, Netflix’s initial German-language first show.

The show, which triggered its third and final season on Netflix at the end of June, is a little like one of those indie bands most people have not heard of but which has an army of insufferably loyal, proselytizing fans.

The type of fans constantly worried the group is going to hit it big, alter, forget about these.

“It is an unbelievable series, among Netflix’s greatest.

and among science fiction’s best, honestly, especially in the time travel genre.

” a Forbes author raved in recent days about the series.

“I am probably ready to announce it the best time travel story ever told how much wisdom and care it devotes to the subject.

” As we’ve noted on a few different occasions now.

a rising number of you’re beginning to agree and wake up for this near-perfect accession to Netflix’s library of quality international fare.

Because, once again, Dark was the most-watched series on Netflix, based on our regular rundowns of what folks are seeing the most of on the service.

The Best 10 most-watched reveals on Netflix at this time, which you can check out in the bottom of this post.

pay the week of July 16-22 and come, as always, by the team at Reelgood — the streaming search engine service which providesand end-of-the-month look at exactly what its millions of monthly members are bingeing at any given moment on Netflix.

You think the planet Will shit; you then find out other Men and Women are watching DARK and you state

Among the things you notice in the list below, we should point out, is the simple fact that most of these series are Netflix originals.

Cursed and Warrior Nun

such as buzzy new developments to the streamer such as Cursed and Warrior Nun, about which a Guardian reviewer wrote the following.

The series, ” he explained, is another new Netflix first and”is Buffy mixed with components of Sense8, Orphan Black and The OA.

The entire thing is a loopy thrill-ride of absolute hokum, but you feel that Netflix’s commissioning algorithm might have had a full-blown orgasm as it was introduced with the pilot’s script”

This is the kind of thing — a seemingly never-ending flow of fresh original content.

that helps clarify why Netflix is such a titanic cultural force that has just grown stronger throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

as we’ve been stuck with little else to do for amusement.

It is like Netflix CEO Reed Hastings clarified during the company’s recent earnings presentation to analysts.

“We want to be your primary, your best friend… Sometimes there’s Hamilton.

and you are likely to visit somebody else’s service for an outstanding movie.

but for the most part, we want to be the one who always pleases you.

” Top reveals on Netflix for July 16-22, per Reelgood: