By- Nitu Jha
Among the most-watched reveals on Netflix is the streamer’s first-ever German-language original series that lots of you might not have even heard of

Season 3 of the show — where (a Netflix)”a missing child places four households on a frantic hunt for answers as they unearth a mind-bending mystery that spans three generations” — was added to the ceremony at the US last weekend.

This newest weekly look at what is hottest at this time on Netflix comes from the streaming search engine Reelgood.

As we kick off the Independence Day holiday weekend, hopefully, most of you will have taken note of these warnings related to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as all the terrifying news headlines concerning the virus that kept piling up this week and will pay attention to the guidance from health experts when it comes to celebrating the Fourth of July.

Stay home if it is possible, in different words.

And for all those who do, and that want extra entertainment choices, Netflix — always — has you covered on that front.

Only a few days back, the streamer has been debuting a whopping 60 original movies and shows that this month (you can have a look at the complete listing here).

Meanwhile, if you need tips for new displays to test out, the most recent weekly snapshot at what’s most popular on the streamer right now offers an superb place to start.

That snapshot, which you can have a look at below, covers the week of June 25 to July 1, as it comes in the group in the streaming search engine service Reelgood, that provides an ongoing look at what its millions of monthly members are streaming the most of any given moment in time.

Perhaps attesting to everyone’s mood right now, the show near the peak of the list of our latest weekly rundown is Dark, Netflix’s first initial German-language series and one which has drawn comparisons to Stranger Things (and should attract fans of Lost’s time-bending storylines).

https://worldtoptrend.com/2020/07/list-of-new-movies-and-tv-shows-to-be-released-on-netflix-in-july-2020/

Also, but the critics that have been raving about this show (which many of you likely have not heard of) have been massively raving about it — using the most intense phrases you can think about, like describing Dark as maybe the best series on TV today . CNET commended the show, after the introduction of Season 3, so:”Three seasons of perfect television, on a streaming service that you most likely already subscribe to. Dark won’t disappoint you or switch into shit like Game of Thrones. It won’t wind unfinished like Deadwood, or create zero feel like Westworld.”

Nitu Jha

most-watched reveals on Netflix

Also Read:   'Never Have I Ever' Social Media Review: New Netflix show 'Never Have I Ever' getting rave reviews
