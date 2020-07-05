Most Watched Movies On Netflix Right Now.

- Advertisement -

An underrated Mark Wahlberg thriller tops the list of the most-watched movies on Netflix this weekend, 2017’s Patriots Day. That tells the story of the events surrounding the Boston Marathon bombing.

Netflix produces regular rankings of the most-watched TV shows and movies on the service.

The rankings include licensed content as well as Netflix originals.

Of course, a lot of people no doubt left work early Friday and are enjoying something of a long weekend, so you’ll need to be entertained if you’re going to stay home all weekend — something that Netflix, as always, is ready to help make happen.

We’ve already covered the latest rundown of the most-watched TV shows everyone is bingeing at the moment on the streamer. The current Top 15 shows including everything from Netflix’s first German-language series. The critically acclaimed Dark, to shows like Breaking Bad and Space Force.

But for those cinephiles amongst you who want recommendations for movies to check out this weekend. Here’s our latest look at what films are most popular on Netflix right now.

Fittingly, the most-watched movie on the streamer right now is a perfect one to watch over Independence Day weekend. The Mark Wahlberg thriller Patriots Day which dramatizes the events surrounding the bombing of the Boston Marathon back in 2013 and the frantic search for the terrorists behind it.

Variety’s review at the time praised the film as both entertaining but also appropriately respectful of its subject matter. “Patriots Day is no rush-job TV movie,” writer Peter Debruge notes.

“It’s genuinely exciting megaplex entertainment, informed by extensive research, featuring bona fide movie stars, and staged with equal degrees of professionalism and respect.”

Meanwhile, here’s Netflix’s full list of the Top 10 movies on the streaming platform as of the time of this writing. We’ll include a brief plot synopsis below, as well as both the critic’s score and audience score ratings from the movie review aggregator service Rotten Tomatoes for each of the ten movies.

Patriots Day

Plot: A cop assigned to the Boston Marathon helps track down the terrorists responsible for the 2013 bombing.

Critics score: 80%

Audience score: 86%

The Town

Plot: Ben Affleck plays a career bank robber who clashes with his erratic partner after falling for a bank manager he kidnaps.

Critics score: 93%

Audience score: 85%

Desperados: Netflix

Plot: This movie is a Netflix original film, and according to the streamer: “After drunkenly sending a cringeworthy email, hopeless romantic Wes heads to Mexico with her best friends to erase the note before her new love reads it.”

Critics score: 25%

Audience score: N/A as of the time of this writing

Eurovision

Another Netflix original and the plot for this film is as follows: “Two small-town singers chase their pop star dreams at a global music competition, where high stakes, scheming rivals, and onstage mishaps test their bond.”

Critics score: 64%

Audience score: 81%

365 Days

Plot: A mafia boss captures a woman and attempts to see if she will fall in love with him over a year.

Critics score: 0%

Audience score: 30%

A Thousand Words: Netflix

Plot: In this 2012 Eddie Murphy comedy, he plays a brash agent who’s only allowed to speak 1,000 more words until he dies, so he has to make each one count.

Critics score: 0%

Audience score: 47%

Extraction

Plot: Just a bit of editorializing here, I’m not sure why this one has snuck into the Top 10 other than it possibly being a mistake, and you all meaning instead to watch the enjoyable Netflix original thriller Extraction, starring Chris Hemsworth.

At any rate, the plot of this one is as follows: A retired CIA agent is kidnapped, and his analyst son goes after him while also trying to thwart some terrorists.

Critics score: 6%

Audience score: 17%

Despicable Me

Plot: The villain Gru concocts a plan to steal the moon but gets distracted when he’s entrusted with caring for three orphans.

Critics score: 81%

Audience score: 82%

The Nut Job

Plot: Surly Squirrel gets kicked out of the park because of his less-than-pleasant attitude, at which point he decides to rob a nut shop to prepare for winter.

Critics score: 13%

Audience score: 43%

Splice: Netflix

Plot: A pair of scientists carry out a secret experiment to try to create an animal-human hybrid creature.

Critics score: 76%

Audience score: 37%