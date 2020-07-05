Home Entertainment Most Watched Movies On Netflix Right Now.
EntertainmentMoviesTV SeriesNetflixStreamingTop Stories

Most Watched Movies On Netflix Right Now.

By- Sweety Singh
- Advertisement -
  • An underrated Mark Wahlberg thriller tops the list of the most-watched movies on Netflix this weekend, 2017’s Patriots Day. That tells the story of the events surrounding the Boston Marathon bombing.
  • Netflix produces regular rankings of the most-watched TV shows and movies on the service.
  • The rankings include licensed content as well as Netflix originals.

Of course, a lot of people no doubt left work early Friday and are enjoying something of a long weekend, so you’ll need to be entertained if you’re going to stay home all weekend — something that Netflix, as always, is ready to help make happen.

https://deadline.com/2020/07/netflix-remove-from-row-feature-continue-watching-1202977334/

We’ve already covered the latest rundown of the most-watched TV shows everyone is bingeing at the moment on the streamer. The current Top 15 shows including everything from Netflix’s first German-language series. The critically acclaimed Dark, to shows like Breaking Bad and Space Force.

But for those cinephiles amongst you who want recommendations for movies to check out this weekend. Here’s our latest look at what films are most popular on Netflix right now.

Fittingly, the most-watched movie on the streamer right now is a perfect one to watch over Independence Day weekend. The Mark Wahlberg thriller Patriots Day which dramatizes the events surrounding the bombing of the Boston Marathon back in 2013 and the frantic search for the terrorists behind it.

Also Read:   The Last Kingdom Season 4 is Coming to Netflix Tonight: Cast, Plot And Everything We Know So Far

Variety’s review at the time praised the film as both entertaining but also appropriately respectful of its subject matter. “Patriots Day is no rush-job TV movie,” writer Peter Debruge notes.

“It’s genuinely exciting megaplex entertainment, informed by extensive research, featuring bona fide movie stars, and staged with equal degrees of professionalism and respect.”

Also Read:   The Way to Watch Frozen 2: Stream The Movie Online

most-watched reveals on Netflix

Meanwhile, here’s Netflix’s full list of the Top 10 movies on the streaming platform as of the time of this writing. We’ll include a brief plot synopsis below, as well as both the critic’s score and audience score ratings from the movie review aggregator service Rotten Tomatoes for each of the ten movies.

Patriots Day

patriots day

Plot: A cop assigned to the Boston Marathon helps track down the terrorists responsible for the 2013 bombing.

Critics score: 80%

Audience score: 86%

Also Read:   Chris Hemsworth says the new Netflix film Extraction was his "most tiring" shoot

The Town

the town

Plot: Ben Affleck plays a career bank robber who clashes with his erratic partner after falling for a bank manager he kidnaps.

Critics score: 93%

Audience score: 85%

Desperados: Netflix

desperados

Plot: This movie is a Netflix original film, and according to the streamer: “After drunkenly sending a cringeworthy email, hopeless romantic Wes heads to Mexico with her best friends to erase the note before her new love reads it.”

Critics score: 25%

Audience score: N/A as of the time of this writing

Eurovision

eurovision

Another Netflix original and the plot for this film is as follows: “Two small-town singers chase their pop star dreams at a global music competition, where high stakes, scheming rivals, and onstage mishaps test their bond.”

Critics score: 64%

Audience score: 81%

365 Days

365 days

Plot: A mafia boss captures a woman and attempts to see if she will fall in love with him over a year.

Critics score: 0%

Audience score: 30%

A Thousand Words: Netflix

a thousand words

Plot: In this 2012 Eddie Murphy comedy, he plays a brash agent who’s only allowed to speak 1,000 more words until he dies, so he has to make each one count.

Also Read:   The Vampire Diaries Season 9 Release Date: When is it releasing?

Critics score: 0%

Audience score: 47%

Extraction

extractio

Plot: Just a bit of editorializing here, I’m not sure why this one has snuck into the Top 10 other than it possibly being a mistake, and you all meaning instead to watch the enjoyable Netflix original thriller Extraction, starring Chris Hemsworth.

Also Read:   Release Date Of Star Wars ( The Rise of Skywalker ) Is Announced By Disney Plus Finally

At any rate, the plot of this one is as follows: A retired CIA agent is kidnapped, and his analyst son goes after him while also trying to thwart some terrorists.

Critics score: 6%

Audience score: 17%

Despicable Me

despicible me

Plot: The villain Gru concocts a plan to steal the moon but gets distracted when he’s entrusted with caring for three orphans.

Critics score: 81%

Audience score: 82%

The Nut Job

the nut job

Plot: Surly Squirrel gets kicked out of the park because of his less-than-pleasant attitude, at which point he decides to rob a nut shop to prepare for winter.

Critics score: 13%

Audience score: 43%

Splice: Netflix

splice

Plot: A pair of scientists carry out a secret experiment to try to create an animal-human hybrid creature.

Critics score: 76%

Audience score: 37%

- Advertisement -
Sweety Singh

Must Read

Samsung Galaxy M41 Found With 6,800mAh Battery

Technology Sweety Singh -
A few weeks ago, we heard reports that Samsung will ditch the Galaxy M41 entirely from its M-series in favor of its forthcoming Galaxy...
Read more

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy M41 could offer a 6,800mAh battery. Here’s everything you need to know

Technology Vikash Kumar -
Samsung has come a very long way. We've seen the battery capability enhancing on its top quality phones. It has begun offering telephones. Samsung...
Read more

Snap Spectacles Are Now Launched In India.

Fashion Sweety Singh -
Snap Inc. recently launched two smart specs in India, namely the Snap Spectacles 2 and the Snap Spectacles 3. Snap is the company behind...
Read more

Knightfall Season 3: Read here to know release date, cast, plot, and more!

Top Stories Anish Yadav -
The thriller series Knightfall will arrive for the lovers on the app Netflix. Fans have introduced you to its most recent news to all....
Read more

Galaxy Quest 2: Check Out The Release Date, Cast And All The Upcoming News

Hollywood Aryan Singh -
Galaxy Quest is an American science fiction comedy movie from 1999. The movie is a parody and homage to the science fiction movies and...
Read more

Roposo Earned 2 Million Uses In Just 2 Days

In News Sweety Singh -
With popular short video-making program TikTok down in India, rival apps like Roposo have recently been all the nation's rage. After a border clash...
Read more

Fantastic Beasts 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And What Is More About The Show?

Movies Anish Yadav -
Supernatural films are the best since it's written all on creativity. It has everything, from magical to gothic, all components depicted realistically as if...
Read more

On My Block Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot and Latest News Is Here.

Netflix Vinay yadav -
The adolescent web television show On My Boat is regarded as popular among the men and women who have been waiting for its Season...
Read more

love is blind season 2: Release date, cast, trailer, plot and everything you need to know

Top Stories Anish Yadav -
Love Is Blind is only a couple of months old, together with the season. Since it isn't any internet show however a simple show,...
Read more

Pirates Of The Caribbean 6:Possible Relese Date,Plot,Cast,And What Can Fans Expect From It?

Box Office Vinay yadav -
Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 is in development, and we are excited following the Pirates Of The Caribbean hit at the theaters and earned...
Read more
© World Top Trend