Monsuta Musume season 2: Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Updates

- Advertisement -

Monsuta Musume or the Dragon Musume is a Japanese anime fantasy series. The show is adapted from a manga series of the name Monsuta Musume no Iru Nichijo. The composer and writer of the manga series is Takemaru Inui. Publication of the manga series happened long back on 19th March 2012. And three years after the publication on 8th July 2015 premiere of the first season of the anime show took place. And since the first season came, fans have been waiting for the arrival of Monsuta Musume season 2.

Release date for Monsuta Musume season 2

Season one of the show aired in July and steamed till 23rd September, 2015. No announcement regarding season 2 has been made ever since the first season ended in 2015. However, according to our predictions, Monsuta Musume season 2 can arrive really soon, hopefully by the end of 2020 or early in 2021. Information related to the final release date will be informed to you on this website one it gets released.

Cast for Monsuta Musume season 2

The cast for Monsuta Musume season 2 will be the same as it was in the first season. However, a little modification has been made in the show, but no information regarding this has been revealed yet. For now we are sure that Mayuka Nomura will be the voice of Kurusu Kumihito, Ari Ozawa will be voicing for Papi and Junji Majima will be voicing for Suu. In addition, Miia’s voice will be given by Sora Amamiya and Centorea’s voice by Natsuki Aikawa.

There are more characters like Mero, Lala, Rachnera and Manako and their voiceover artists are Ai Kakuma, Haruka Yamazaki, Momo Asakura and Sakura Nakamura respectively. There’s one more character in the list, Tunisia whose vocalist is Yurika Kubo.

Plot for Monsuta Musume season 2

The plot for the upcoming season is quite unpredictable. But one thing is confirmed that like in the previous season, all the characters will learn each other’s approach and try to be in unity.