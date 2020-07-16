Home TV Series Monster Musume Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Details Here
Monster Musume Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Details Here

By- Aryan Singh
Monster Musume Season- 2

Another Japanese Manga series that is being loved by the viewers from their hearts. The series is illustrated by Okayado and has been published by Tokuma Shoten in their monthly comic Ryu magazine by Seven Seas Entertainment in the US. Directed and written by Tatsuya Yoshihara and Kazuyuki Fudeyasu respectively, the series has seen quite a success amongst the people. The first season of the show had 12 episodes. It was aired for the first time from July 7, 2015, to September 22, 2015.

Season 1 Plot.

The story is based in Asaka, Saitama, Japan. Kuroko smith delivers Miia, a liminal creature, to Kimihito Kurusu’s house, who didn’t volunteer for any foreign exchange program. Kimihito doesn’t want to send Miia away so they start living together. On the continuation of the story, we find many other creatures of different species living with Kimihito in his house. As the story continues, we see that new changes have been made to rules and regulations in Japan due to which Kimihito must marry one of the liminal girls which increases the competition amongst them.

Season 1 cast.

The characters in the show are given below-
Kimihito Kurusu- the protagonist of the show who didn’t volunteer for the foreign exchange program.

  • Miia- a half-human, half-snake.
  • Papi- a half-human, half-bird.
  • Centorea shines- a half-human, half-horse.
  • Suu- a liminal who can take up the form of humanoid.
  • Meroune lorelei- a mermaid.

All these creatures strive for Kimihito’s attention, because of the changes in rules of interaction between liminal and humans.

Season 2 release date.

Season 2 of the show has not yet been confirmed. However, according to rumors fans can expect season 2 of the show to be released anytime in 2021.

Stay safe, stay updated.

