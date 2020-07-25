Money Heist Season 5 : Release Date, Plot, Cast And Latest Updates!!!

- Advertisement -

Money Heist has been one of the hit series of lockdown, together with four entire series to binge on Netflix, the Spanish crime thriller has the world well and truly gripped, and currently, a series 5 has been confirmed by the show’s creator, Alex Piña.

Therefore, when will series 5 of Money Heist, or, La Casa de Papel be released, what’s the plot rumored to be, and will the cast be the same?

Here’s what we know so far…

Release Date

The fourth series of the series dropped on April 3, 2020, along with a fifth series was quickly confirmed after its release. Fans waited just under nine months between seasons three and four- nevertheless, the COVID-19 pandemic forced almost all manufacturing to either shut down, postpone or reschedule which means many shows will be filmed and released later than they’d expected.

Whether that is true for Money Heist remains to be seen, since they have not intended to even begun production yet and we could be on for another spring release in 2021.

Cast

If there’s 1 thing Money Heist loves to perform, it is to kill off a beloved character and depart everybody’s jaw wide open. New characters are introduced into the show each show and quickly become favorites, from Palermo to Alicia, thus we can not wait to find out who they throw in the mix for the fifth installment. As far as we know, there will be no major change in the cast as there’s still a lot of unfinished business with the Professor and his heist squad.

Many people have also pointed out that the show loves to bring back characters through flashbacks, with many episodes not playing out in real-time.

Plot

To talk about how Money Heist show 5 is going to go down, we shall of course need to mention how series 4 finished up, therefore, of course, there are spoilers ahead… so quit reading now if you haven’t got that far yet! As ever, the show has left everybody on a great cliffhanger, with Alicia (the heavily pregnant police inspector responsible for torturing Rio) betraying the police by exposing each the shady things they had done throughout the many heists and taking off to locate the Professor.

Whether she wishes to take matters into her own hands, or, like Raquel, put in on the action, we aren’t completely sure. Raquel has landed herself in the lender, which is sort of confusing, instead of plotting with her beau about the outside, and we all lost a very treasured main character in Nairobi.