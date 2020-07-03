Money Heist Season 5: Release Date, cast, plot, And You Know !!!

- Advertisement -

MONEY HEIST SEASON 5 is on its way. But can Tatiana play a huge part?

Cash Heist fans have been convinced Tatiana (played by Diana Gomez) can play a massive part in the series since she was first introduced in year three. Today that Netflix has addressed the concept in a new video detailing what precisely this might mean – here’s what you need to know.

Ireland and Netflix UK lately addressed the concept in a movie taking a look at the fan predictions about what’s going to happen.

They said: “Lots of fans think that Tatiana will be critical in the future occasions of this sequence.

“As you know, she was Berlin’s wife and can also be a robber as she mentions.

“Now, they were planning their future heists, and the Professor insisted there shouldn’t be any emotional links as they could interfere with the programs.”

Viewers will recall how the Professor then told Berlin: “You can not put the entire plan in danger for a lady. It’s the primary rule.”

But, Berlin informed her anyhow and did not play by the rules.

The fact she understands the facts about the strategy has left audiences convinced she might look at any time to help the gang inside the bank completes it.

The streaming giant also addressed another theory, which might see Tatiana could working against the group going to the season.

That is because, in season four, Berlin also foreshadowed how Tatiana might betray his confidence in the long run.

He explained on his wedding day to the Professor: “Can she betray me? She would if the circumstances were right.”

Netflix continued: “It has created various theories among fans of this series.

“On one hand, there are fans who believe Tatiana will finish the heist.

“However, there are enthusiasts who think the reverse – that Tatiana will join the authorities and tell them the strategy.”

It was exciting for fans to see while the video was in no way indicating there might be no truth to the theory.

Season five was confirmed by the stars of this series who recently talked about returning to filming and the show’s creator, Alex Pina.

It feels like fans will have to wait until the new time drops to learn which role Tatiana could perform.

If the twists and turns so much on the series that is Spanish should be believed, it should be a huge surprise.