Money Heist Season 5 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Some Other Latest Updates!!!

If you are a perfectionist who likes to go all prepared, you’ll surely enjoy the Professor from Netflix’s Currency Heist. The show promises a rollercoaster ride with all the twists and turns involved in a supposedly flawless Heist. It’s one of the most effective gripping stories which keep you hooked on the screen.

Being a Spanish Netflix Original, the original name for the series is La Casa de Papel. However, it appreciates a varied viewership worldwide.

With four-season already out, fans are desperate for another season of a thrill ride. Let’s dive right into it and discover the whereabouts of the fourth episode.

Release Date

The series first premiered in late 2017 and loosely follows a two-part series. The first heist is set in the Royal Mint of Spain and concludes in the second season. Although. The next heist at the Bank of Spain doesn’t finish in the fourth year.

A fifth time is still awaiting a green light; however, various sources affirm that the show will be renewed for one more season. Manager of Currency Heist, Jesus Colmenar, told the Spanish newspaper that”there is going to be the fifth part.”

So, things appear to be about the brighter side for those fans.

Plot

The fourth season ended things on a cliffhanger where Sierra finds Professor’s hideout, pointing a gun at him. Season 5 will pick up the story from that point. There is much curiosity about the way the Professor will escape this time. The largest suspense lies with how the gang at The Bank of Spain will escape the heist, and when they do, will there be some casualties like the previous time they escaped?

Cast

The Professor will surely return with his other team members at the heist, so we have a Notion of who might return in the fifth season, which includes:

Alvaro Morte as Professor

Úrsula Corberó as Tokio

Itziar Ituño as Lisbon

Jaime Lorente as Denver

Esther Acebo as Stockholm

Darko Peric as Helsinki