Money Heist Season 5 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And New Updates!!!

By- Anand mohan
Money Heist Season 5 works and the throw seem even more enthused than the crowd. Recently, a week past Alex Pina posted an image of himself in a hammock with his notebook. From the caption, he wrote,” Composing La Casa De Papel Season 5″. Since that time the audience may do nothing but go mad over the information. Moreover, the cast members showed their excitement in the remark section.

Release Date

Well, we don’t have a launch date. But, we sure do have a few hunches. Some sources tell that Alex had started working on the fifth season back in May. So, it is not like he began working on the script only a week past. This is good news for us.

Expecting for the script to be done by the end of the year and also the outbreak scenario. We can anticipate the production to start by late 2020. Although the fifth season won’t be able to make it by April next year like the fourth year, we expect it to be finished by mid-2021. Hence, assuring the last launch in the latter half of 2021.

However, we are not certain about it. The sooner it’s safe for people to stand in groups, the sooner we will find the fifth year on screen. For now, we could only hope for it.

Cast

Ursula Corbero as Tokyo, Alvaro Morte as The Professor, Itziar Ituno as Raquel Murillo (Lisbon), Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Jaime Lorente as Denver. Moscow by Paco Tous, Berlin by Pedro Alonso. Alba Flores, like Nairobi, perform the leads from the most likely series on Netflix.

Plot

Now the script is underway, I can help but think of what would happen in the next season. Will the plot confront a significant twist leading to Professor’s death. Maybe it turns the other way and gets Alicia on Professor’s side, however, it would appear repetitive. Well, for now, we could only think about it.

Anand mohan

