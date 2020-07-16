Home Entertainment Money Heist Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot And New Update
By- Badshah Dhiraj
Several sources have suggested that we can most likely expect a yield of their favourite Dalí-masked robbers for a fifth season of the record-breaking Spanish crime thriller, La Casa De Papel, also known as Money Heist. Season 4 of the show- that’s gained the show a cult following- gathered close to 65 million views. While working on it, Spanish celebrity Itziar Ituño (who plays the part of Raquel Murillo) stated in an interview, “We’re shooting the fourth season and it hits me on the nose that it does not end there.” Creator Alex Pina has also hinted that the series will soon be returning, but that he could not show anymore or”Netflix will set a bomb in my home.”

We abandoned the fourth season of Money Heist with Lisbon being reunited with all the gang, following the achievement of this Professor’s rescue strategy for his lover. The group is now working to melt down the gold into small balls.

The pregnant inspector Alicia Sierra, performed by Najwa Nimri, after exposing the illegalities of the police and the authorities to the media and eloping from the before, has tracked the professor at his hiding place down. The final episode of the fourth season finishes with Sierra pointing a gram According to reports, Season 5 is expected to broadcast in 2021 and is currently in its pre-production stage. Like most other projects, the shooting for Money Heist has been delayed as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

Unto the professor’s head. The scene cuts to a brand new version of the show’s viral soundtrack, Bella Ciao, adding to the nail-biting suspense of this moment.

There are fan theories concerning Sierra’s fate. Some say she is the ill stone thief Berlin’s ex-wife, who had been introduced in Season 4 to us. Others predict her pregnancy to be an imitation. Of course, the question remains, will without losing more of its own members the gang manage to escape the Bank of Spain using the gold?

Badshah Dhiraj
