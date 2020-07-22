Money Heist Season 5 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Other Updates!!!

- Advertisement -

Money Heist is a Spanish Heist crime-drama television Show created by Alex Pina for Netflix. This series was a most-watched show on Netflix. Fans are much-excited and waiting for one more season of thriller drama.

Alex Pina had affirmed recently that the job on season five was started. Probably, the fifth part of the Money Heist show is going to be super-exciting thrilling drama. This series is made up of two big robberies which have been led by the Professor, a character of Money Heist. The venue of the two robberies is that the Royal Mint of Spain and the Bank of Spain. Initially, it was intended to create the series in only two seasons and assumed to operate for 15 events. But it’s been extended after Netflix got its flowing rights in 2017.

The scripting of the year of Money Heist was launched by Alex Pina. He revealed it by posting an Instagram post with the caption”Writing La Casa De Papel 5.”

Release Date

The launch date hasn’t been informed yet. Since the writing of scripts for the fifth part of Currency Heist has been just started, it’ll be difficult to make any speculation to the launch date of Money Heist period 5. However, due to the worldwide outbreak, the industry has begun working together with much care and precautions. So, likely season might be published in fall 2021.

Cast

The celebrities who will likely to return in season five are: Tokyo played with Úrsula Corberó, El professor played with Álvaro Morte, Lisbon played with Itziar Ituño, Rio played by Miguel Herrán, Denver played by Jaime Lorente, Stockholm played with Esther Acebo and Helsinki played with Darko Peric.

Plot

Nothing has been reported regarding the storyline. Nonetheless, in the 4 final moment, Lisbon has been protected but Alicia Sierra had put a gun on the professor’s head. Season 5 will begin in the brutal conclusion and fans will get to know about the professor’s luck.