Money Heist Season 5: Release Date, cast, plot, And More Information Updates !!!

By- Rekha yadav
MONEY HEIST season five could eventually find The Professor match his match as Alicia Sierra destroys his plans for the heist on the Bank of Spain and places the gang as she takes revenge for losing her role as Inspector.
The fourth season of Cash Heist watched The Professor (played with Alvaro Morte) declare war on the Spanish police after Nairobi (Alba Flores) was murdered, and he believed Lisbon (Itziar Ituño) was dead. His activities to take revenge ended with Alicia Sierra’s (Najwa Nimri) torture of Rio (Miguel Herran) made public, and she was forced to resign as Inspector. Wanting to take revenge herself, she hunted The Professor to find his hiding spot, and La Casa De Papel finished with her holding a gun to his head down.

There have been a lot of theories about what’s going to occur between Alicia and The Professor in season five with fans between thinking he will be killed by her or her join the gang divide.

One enthusiast has produced a new theory, which indicates Alicia will use her current hold within The Professor to influence the remainder of the heist pans out.

They believe with The Professor in a life or death scenario, Alicia place the gang in danger and will control him into ruining his plans for the heist.

Could Alicia redeem herself from her colleagues’ eyes by obtaining The Professor to finish the heist and for the gang?

Reddit user ivan_vranic0 theorized:”I think that Alicia Sierra may use her current position along with the gun pointed to Professor’s head to ruin the heist piece by piece.

“My theory is that she’ll manipulate the Professor and use him to command the team indoors and make chaos that would finally create a perfect chance for the authorities to end the heist.

“Alicia could also use her position to compensate for torturing Rio and become an inspector again.”

As it is like the year will mark the end of the Bank of Spain heist, this theory is plausible.

Fans have seen the gang go on the run, and it wasn’t until Rio that they undertook another robbery.

So many lives are lost, and the gang has been in a tough situation with their fate in The Professor’s hands.

Can he give his life up and abandon them they had some chance of living?

Would he strike a deal – so the gang are captured, escape, and that he has to live if he manipulates the heist?

