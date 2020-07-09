Money Heist Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Latest News !!!

- Advertisement -

The fifth season of”Money Heist” is creating big news as concepts, and plot predictions began to harvest up online. Many of them make sense, so the viewers engaged in debates as they discuss what’s going to take place in the episodes of the upcoming new setup.

Primarily, it was reported that the plot of”Money Heist” period 5 is not the same as with the previous seasons. This is because the play is in its peak while they are within the bank they’re robbing since the police have surrounded the thieves.

While El Professor couldn’t help them out, plus, a number of them have expired or wounded. In the past episodes, they were dominant in their heist, and everyone was able to return while it is a different story now, and they are on the point of being captured and put in prison.

Now, as”Money Heist” season five is expected to return next year, enthusiasts have been falling plot notions. These notions were formed after assessing the episodes and analyzing what manufacturers and the cast said in interviews. Following are a few of the concepts that are popular to test out.

Only one person in the heist team is getting out alive

One of the most talk-about plot theories for”Money Heist” season 5 is that there’ll only be one survivor among El Professor’s team. In the season’s finale, they are surrounded by law enforcement from the Bank of Spain, and in that point, Nairobi is already dead.

It was implied that El Professor wouldn’t make it die after he is caught. As per Express, the only person who can get out alive in the”Money Heist” season 5 will be Tokyo (Ursula Corbero).

El Professor’s betrayal

El Professor will be captured, as previously mentioned and this might mean the ending of his relationship with Lisbon or Raquel Murillo. She is the heist’s mastermind’s enthusiast but predicated on concepts; he could drop her like a hot potato and undermine their relationship in the”Money Heist” season 5 that means he could betray her at the end.

They will break up as they said that El Professor no more wishes to continue with their romantic relationship because he lacks”emotional intelligence” Emotionally, he fails to have real feelings to care for others. However, he may be good at inventing plans.

“Maybe there is one thing I don’t like about him” Alvaro Morte who plays El Professor said in an interview when describing his character in the drama. “Even though I know that it’s special necessary for your character. But he is so emotionally closed off.”

Meanwhile, “Money Heist” season five has not airdate yet, but it had been forecast to arrive in April 2021.