Money Heist Season 5: Release Date, cast, plot, And Latest News !!!

- Advertisement -

MONEY HEIST fans have been fascinated with Alicia Sierra ever since she first appeared in the third season of the Netflix hit. Alicia is a cold-hearted Inspector who will do what she must complete and get the outcome she desires. She was last seen holding a gun in the season four finale to The Professor’s mind – but would he be her brother?

The ruthless Inspector has infuriated Cash Heist fans. She was shown to have tortured Rio (played with Miguel Herran) by burying him alive, starving him, and keeping him in a tiny mobile as she interrogated him about The Professor (Alvaro Morte). In the past three, Alicia (Najwa Nimri) paraded Nairobi’s (Alba Flores) son Axel in front of the Bank of Spain, which lead to the robber being taken in the torso. Her cold-heart and determination to make the gang down have led lovers of La Casa De Papel to consider she could be related to The Professor and Berlin (Pedro Alonso).

For a little while, it had been believed Alicia was Berlin’s wife Tatiana (Diana Gómez); nevertheless, season four clarified that this was not the case.

Now fans think she is linked to The Professor and Berlin but biologically, not romantically.

She was taken down a peg or two when The Professor exposed her chilling behavior and how she tortured Rio while it appeared Alicia had the upper hand at the beginning of year four.

Alicia moved out, holding a gun to his head ready to end the heist, finally locating The Professor’s bunker and searching for revenge and then lost her job.

But fans believe Alicia could stop killing him when it’s revealed they’re related before it’s too late.

Reddit user Tiffy00 theorized:”I disagree she is Tatiana. The professor could have recognized her, and she worked with Raquel.

“I thought that Professor, Berlin, and Alicia are siblings! I have finished reading this theory on comments too! It is reasonable.

“Both of them are super intelligent, can predict other people’s next moves, are actual bosses, and love music.”

The fan went on to add: “Especially Berlin and Alicia have the same character.

“They like to be admired and every one to obey them, they’re amusing, they always wish to have the hands and also enjoy when others are in pain.

“Additionally Berlin wanted to kill Monica, although she was pregnant and Alicia utilized Axel to shoot Nairobi. So mother-child troubles aren’t appreciated by them.

“Plus Berlin wanted to kill Rio, and Alicia tortured him. They could be twins! Perhaps Alicia is a missing sister and Professor, and she will find out, and that’s why she’ll assist him.”

Even the trio shares lots of traits as in the first two seasons, so it had been clear Berlin enjoyed being in charge of the gang and also the center of attention – when he brought a camera crew to an interview to the Royal Mint, remember?

The Professor always seems to understand the next move, but several times of the police, Alicia has suspected his plans, and he has been amazed by her intellect.

Would the trio be is that too far fetched for Money Heist or siblings?

Many fans surely think that it’s a possibility with a single replying: “The concept is super well thought out, but the soap-opera-ness would be overly cringing, I presume.

“I mean the series is a half telenovela, but that could be over the top, even for them.

“I feel as if we’re placing too much focus on Sierra to Professor or Berlin, but it is most likely that she is only a police officer who appears to hate their guts.

“I also kinda just need to see not combine the Professor’s cause so that I might be a bit biased.”

Unfortunately, as a result of a pandemic, it appears as manufacturing was placed on hold, fans will be waiting a little longer for the series.

But a video released by Netflix Spain confirmed the cast would be heading back on set.