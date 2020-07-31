Money Heist Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

- Advertisement -

Netflix has revived the uber-popular Spanish heist drama show Money Heist for the fifth season. It will also be the series’ final year. The giant that was streaming revealed that the news on its societal media handles.

A picture posted on the handles revealed a Salvador Dalí mask. The caption read, “Do you have your mask prepared? You’re going to want it one last time #MoneyHeist Season 5, confirmed ✅.”

Money Heist Season 5 is going to be a 10-episode year old. Talking about the final season, showrunner Álex Pina said, “We’ve spent almost a year thinking about how to ruin the band. How to place the Professor? The way to get into scenarios that are irreversible for personalities? The outcome is the period of La Casa de Papel. The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most exciting and epic season.”

The show stars Úrsula Coberó, Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce, Darko Peric, Hovik Keuchkerian, Luka Peros, Belén Cuesta, Fernando Cayo, Rodrigo de la Serna, Najwa Nimri and y José Manuel Poga. Patrick Criado and miguel Ángel Silvestre will join the cast in year 5.

Money Heist has been commended for feminist themes, its elements, subversion of a heist film and TV tropes, and addictive storytelling which has enthralled millions of individuals.