Money Heist Season 5: Release Date, cast, plot, And Everything You Should !!!

Money Heist fans were on the edge of their seats throughout season four since the gang fought to remain in charge of the Bank of Spain robbery. Luckily as the show came to an end, it seemed as though they had been back in control as Lisbon (played by Itziar Ituño) entered the bank, and all of them announced they had finished the heist in honor of Nairobi (Alba Flores). But what the gang doesn’t understand is Alicia (Najwa Nimri) has tracked the Professor (Alvaro Morte) and is holding him hostage.

Fans of La Casa De Papel are split over whether Alicia will be allowed to join the gang, given that she tortured Rio (Miguel Herran) later he had been captured at the start of season three.

Others think the fact Bella Ciao played at the end of season confirms she will team up with the gang while many insist The Professor won’t allow her anywhere close to the heist.

Alicia was dropped by the authorities force when their filthy tactics finish the Bank of Spain heist and to take down the gang have been revealed.

Rio shared with a live video stream explaining what happened to him while he was tortured while Marseille (Luka Peroš) traveled to the pit where he was buried alive to confirm that the claims.

Needing someone to take the blame, the police force decided pregnant Alicia step effective immediately and should take.

For causing her to reduce her career and the police force for failing to stand behind 26, Alicia is out for revenge from The Professor.

But whose side will she take as she takes revenge?

So that she can join the resistance Redditor, Scully is sure she will ask The Professor for bias.

They explained: “Bella Ciao function as the main subject of the team (anti-fascist resistance) embraced to reveal signs of strength, it is logical that just the robbers sing it when they first hit soil when digging the tunnel, they all sing it.

“The spectacle with professor and Berlin singing it, etc..

“But I’m sure as most men and women are aware at the end of part four during the credits, Bella Ciao is sung by Alicia, and she is not a team member who leads most to think she’ll become one.

“If you take into consideration the idea that she’s a fugitive and wanted by the police, and she would be sent to prison, the concept just makes the most sense out of all of them.”

The fan went on to describe it is not, but they could see it occurring.

They concluded: “I do not think Alicia would go well with the team, considering she obtained Nairobi shot, and Raquel wasn’t a big fan of her either. Just thought I would point it out.”

The most recent theory about Alicia linking the group comes after one fan suggested she is related to The Professor and Berlin (Pedro Alonso).

They explained there are many similarities between the figures as they are “super-intelligent, can predict other people’s next moves, are actual bosses and love music.”

Reddit consumer Tiffy00 added: “They like to be admired and every person to listen to them, they are amusing, they always wish the hands and enjoy when others are in pain.

“Also Berlin wanted to kill Monica, though she was pregnant and Alicia utilized Axel to shoot Nairobi. So they do not appreciate mother-child issues.

“Plus Berlin desired to kill Rio, and Alicia tortured him. They could be twins! Perhaps Alicia is a missing sister and Professor, and she’ll find out, and that’s why she’ll assist him.”