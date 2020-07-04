Home Top Stories Money Heist Season 5: Release Date, cast, plot, And Everything You Should...
Top StoriesTV Series

Money Heist Season 5: Release Date, cast, plot, And Everything You Should !!!

By- Rekha yadav
- Advertisement -

Money Heist fans were on the edge of their seats throughout season four since the gang fought to remain in charge of the Bank of Spain robbery. Luckily as the show came to an end, it seemed as though they had been back in control as Lisbon (played by Itziar Ituño) entered the bank, and all of them announced they had finished the heist in honor of Nairobi (Alba Flores). But what the gang doesn’t understand is Alicia (Najwa Nimri) has tracked the Professor (Alvaro Morte) and is holding him hostage.

Fans of La Casa De Papel are split over whether Alicia will be allowed to join the gang, given that she tortured Rio (Miguel Herran) later he had been captured at the start of season three.

Others think the fact Bella Ciao played at the end of season confirms she will team up with the gang while many insist The Professor won’t allow her anywhere close to the heist.

Also Read:   Money Heist Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Latest News

Alicia was dropped by the authorities force when their filthy tactics finish the Bank of Spain heist and to take down the gang have been revealed.

Rio shared with a live video stream explaining what happened to him while he was tortured while Marseille (Luka Peroš) traveled to the pit where he was buried alive to confirm that the claims.

Needing someone to take the blame, the police force decided pregnant Alicia step effective immediately and should take.

Also Read:   Fuller House Season 6 Release Date, Cast & All Update

For causing her to reduce her career and the police force for failing to stand behind 26, Alicia is out for revenge from The Professor.

But whose side will she take as she takes revenge?

So that she can join the resistance Redditor, Scully is sure she will ask The Professor for bias.

They explained: “Bella Ciao function as the main subject of the team (anti-fascist resistance) embraced to reveal signs of strength, it is logical that just the robbers sing it when they first hit soil when digging the tunnel, they all sing it.

Also Read:   Money Heist Season 5 Has Been Confirmed By The Show’s Creator Alex Pina

“The spectacle with professor and Berlin singing it, etc..

“But I’m sure as most men and women are aware at the end of part four during the credits, Bella Ciao is sung by Alicia, and she is not a team member who leads most to think she’ll become one.

“If you take into consideration the idea that she’s a fugitive and wanted by the police, and she would be sent to prison, the concept just makes the most sense out of all of them.”

The fan went on to describe it is not, but they could see it occurring.

They concluded: “I do not think Alicia would go well with the team, considering she obtained Nairobi shot, and Raquel wasn’t a big fan of her either. Just thought I would point it out.”

Also Read:   Money Heist Season 5: Release, Cast And Plot And Everything You Must Know!

The most recent theory about Alicia linking the group comes after one fan suggested she is related to The Professor and Berlin (Pedro Alonso).

They explained there are many similarities between the figures as they are “super-intelligent, can predict other people’s next moves, are actual bosses and love music.”

Also Read:   Jack Ryan: Prime To Cancel Season 3?

Reddit consumer Tiffy00 added: “They like to be admired and every person to listen to them, they are amusing, they always wish the hands and enjoy when others are in pain.

“Also Berlin wanted to kill Monica, though she was pregnant and Alicia utilized Axel to shoot Nairobi. So they do not appreciate mother-child issues.

“Plus Berlin desired to kill Rio, and Alicia tortured him. They could be twins! Perhaps Alicia is a missing sister and Professor, and she’ll find out, and that’s why she’ll assist him.”

- Advertisement -
Rekha yadav

Must Read

Anthony Mackie States That The Falcon Show Are Like “a Six or Eight-Hour Movie.”

Entertainment Sankalp -
Anthony Mackie (Falcon from the Marvel Cinematic Universe) States that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Show for Disney+ are like"a six or eight-hour...
Read more

Money Heist Season 5: Release Date, cast, plot, And Everything You Should !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
Money Heist fans were on the edge of their seats throughout season four since the gang fought to remain in charge of the Bank...
Read more

“Hunters Season 2“:Meyer Offerman” Click to know Release date and more!

Amazon Prime Vinay yadav -
Hunters is an American Drama Television Series created by Jordan Jill and are created by David Weil. Season 1 includes ten episodes on Amazon...
Read more

Marvel’s Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Will Resume Filming

Entertainment Sankalp -
According to a new report, Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will resume filming in Australia in July after nearly three...
Read more

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 4: Release date, cast, trailer, plot and everything you need to know

Top Stories Anish Yadav -
"Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" is a supernatural TV series that's based on the publication of Archies comic books of the identical title. The show...
Read more

Brave New World Release Date, Cast & amp; All Updates

Movies Kavin -
Brave New World is an upcoming American science fiction dystopian drama series. The first announcement about the television web series came back in May...
Read more

Seven Deadly Sins Season 4: Release Date, cast, plot, Trailer And All Details Here !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
The Seven Deadly Sins is an anime adaptation of a fantasy manga collection. Nakaba Suzuki illustrated it and wrote. It is a fantastic collection.
Also Read:   Vikings Season 6: Expected Release Date, Cast And All You Need To Know
The...
Read more

Lost in Space Season 3 Release Date, Cast & amp; All Update

Netflix Kavin -
Lost in Space is an American science fiction television series. The first season of the series made its debut entry into the television entertainment...
Read more

God Of War 5: Release Date, Plot, Cast And Trailer With Other Major Updates

Gaming Anish Yadav -
The match was produced by the David Jaffee, God Of War will strike back with its part. The striking game, which will be among...
Read more

The galaxy is a real looker

Corona Nitu Jha -
The galaxy is a real looker, with a massive open central sphere in which not much is going on. The outer ring of the galaxy...
Read more
© World Top Trend