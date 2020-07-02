Home TV Series Netflix Money Heist Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Latest Update
Money Heist Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Latest Update

By- Rekha yadav
La Casa De Papel has been anxiously awaiting news of a fifth season as the Bank of Spain heist is underway. Even though Netflix has remained relatively tight-lipped about the future of Money Heist, the Spanish Twitter account shared a chunk of the cast showing they were planning to return on set to film. Lisbon star Itziar Ituño has hinted the season will see the close of the robbery.

In a video titled, the cast of money Heist could be seen alongside stars of Spanish Netflix shows.

Alvaro Morte, who plays with The Professor, announced: “What excites me most about filming again is reuniting with the people.”

He could be seen fiddling with a set of eyeglasses, much like his Money Heist character.

Lisbon celebrity Itziar added: “It is knowing exactly how the story ends,” because she tied her hair in her character’s signature bun.

Season four of this series saw the gang get 1 step closer to pulling their breach of the Bank of Spain.

Even though they suffered several setbacks, including the passing of Nairobi (played with Alba Flores), Lisbon’s coming in the final episode marked the gang’s next step to becoming out with gold.

As the gang currently have Gandia (José Manuel Poga) back in their custody, they are poised to continue using their strategy without further diversion.

Could Itziar’s comment have shown the heist will conclude in another season?

For the first time, escape, and the gang might need to try the lender.

He finished season four held at gunpoint by Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri), who had been out for revenge after being sacked from her role as Inspector.

It comes as fans have theorized the series will finish with Tokyo (Ursula Corbero) as the only survivor.

Tokyo has story the series as it started as she had been the first person The Professor seemed to help him steal millions from the Royal Mint.

Now, fans think her role as story means she will be the only person.

One Reddit user posited: “I hunted this on google, “why would Tokyo story the heists in money heist” and as a result, I found this the first outcome.

“Now, I don’t believe in what I search on google, whether it’s a symptom of a disorder or anything.”

They added they discovered the following result: “Tokyo (Ursula Corbero) is the only one left alive in the end.

Redditor redpa1ntt indicates the reason Tokyo is the narrator because she is.

“While we have lost some members on the way, the majority of the gang members are out of the eight in S1.”

But long-time fans of the series will probably understand Money Heist was canceled following two rounds in Spain before Netflix picked it up.

This might mean Tokyo was meant to be the sole survivor show bosses might have altered their plans after Netflix asked to allow them to come up with another heist.

