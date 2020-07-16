Money Heist Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Details Here

- Advertisement -

Get ready nerds as the song Bella Ciao will again buzz into your ears bringing back the same excitement and thrill as before. Yes, Money Heist( La Casa De Papel ) is again all set to come with its fifth season in the row. And this was obvious, as, in a few months, the craze for the show increased tremendously among the viewers. Also, it hasn’t been a few months since the fourth season has been released and viewers are equally excited for the fifth. Let us know what the Professor has to do in the upcoming seasons to set the pieces back into winning position.

RELEASE DATE

According to the sources, the show had already completed its shooting for the fifth season before the pandemic hit the countries. But the official release date for the fifth season hasn’t been released yet. So, we can expect the show as soon as the conditions get better. Netflix will not make the viewers wait for more to reveal the suspense of the previous season.

CAST

The cast of the show will return. These include Alvaro Morte as El Profesor Ursula Corbero as Tokio, Ituno as Lisbon, Miguel Herrán as Rio, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Darko Peric as Helsinki, along with Enrique Arce as Arturo Roman.

Though few cast died in season 4 yet following the trend of the show, they might be seen in the flashbacks of the currently running timeline.

PLOT

The exciting and suspense plot made most of the viewers love the personality of Professor. The story follows showing the team planning to loot a bank. Sounds simple, but wait, Professor has something else in the mind. Each episode in the show comes with a more exciting plot of the robbery and I will not give the spoilers. Viewers who have missed the exciting season should watch it.

Spoilers of Season 4

The fourth season showed Professor’s team taking gold from the Bank of Spain, to save one of their teammates. The season was very exciting and also followed emotional scenes following the death of Nairobi. In the end, it concluded the police lady finding out the location of the Professors hideout. It would be exciting to see as to what happens next as like always Professor must have a backup plan. Let us wait for season 5. Till then stay safe.