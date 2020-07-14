Home Entertainment Money Heist Season 5 Release date, Cast And Much More
Money Heist Season 5 Release date, Cast And Much More

By- Badshah Dhiraj
If you are a perfectionist who likes to go already, you’ll surely enjoy the Professor from Netflix’s Money Heist. The series promises a rollercoaster ride with all the casts and turns included in a supposedly perfect Heist. It has one.

Being a Spanish Netflix Original, the original title for the show is La Casa de Papel. However, it enjoys a varied viewership worldwide.

With fans are desperate for one more season of a thrill ride. Let us dive right into it and discover the installment’s whereabouts.

When Will It Release?

The series first premiered in late 2017 and followed a series. The heist is set in the Royal Mint of Spain and concludes in the season. Although. The second heist in the Bank of Spain does not finish from the year.

A fifth time is awaiting a green light. Manager of Money Heist, Jesus Colmenar, told the Spanish newspaper that”there is going to be the fifth element.”

So, things appear to be on the brighter side for those fans.

What Might Happen In Money Heist Season 5?

The season ended things on a cliffhanger where Sierra locates Professor’s hideout, pointing a gun at him. Season 5 will pick up the story from there. There’s about the Professor will escape this time, much curiosity. The suspense lies with how the gang at Spain’s Bank will escape the heist, and when they do, will there be some casualties like the previous time they escaped?

Money Heist Season 5 Cast

The Professor will surely return at the heist, so we have a Notion of who might return in the fifth season, which comprises:

  • Alvaro Morte as Professor 
  • Úrsula Corberó as Tokio 
  • Itziar Ituño as Lisbon 
  • Jaime Lorente as Denver 
  • Esther Acebo as Stockholm 
  • Darko Peric as Helsinki 

Badshah Dhiraj
