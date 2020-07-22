Money Heist Season 5: Professor Returns For Next Season, Click More See Picture Here

- Advertisement -

Netflix’s Spanish web series Money Heist made headlines in India. Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has also joined the fans of this series since the fourth season. The fourth season also gained a lot of popularity and record viewership in India. The fans have since been waiting for the fifth season of the series. In between, the web series lead actor Álvaro Morte, the professor, shared a picture. This picture will bring a smile to the faces of the fans of this series.

Actually, the professor has shared a post from his official Instagram. It reads that I am back, the professor is back. At the same time, there is a camera in the photo, behind which the professor is standing in his style. In such a situation, it is speculated that the fifth season of Money High or Le Casa De Papel may soon be announced.

Let us tell you that the fourth season of Money Heist was released at the beginning of March this year. Nairobi, the popular character of the web series, was killed in the last season. In such a situation, fans are waiting for a cast. At the same time, the fans are also waiting for where the professor and Raquel’s love story reaches. Does the professor’s team get gold from the Bank of Spain.

It is worth noting that Money Hist started on Spain’s TV channel. But the show completely flopped in the end. After this, Netflix bought it and dubbed it in English and brought it to the world. After this, this web series got a lot of discussions. The first two seasons showed Noto’s theft from the bank. After this response, Netflix decided to pursue the series.

