Money Heist Season 5: Professor is back in his style!

Who isn’t in love with the professor? The popular Spanish series La Casa De Papel, also known as Money Heist gained a huge fan base across the globe. The 4th season was released on April 3 2020.

Plot

The complexity of characters, the mind game of the professor and the purpose of heist binds the viewer to hang in there.

Every season had a fair amount of twists and turns, they fought with one another and for one another. Story of sacrifice, friendship, love, family and heist is what makes it different from others. The journey of 8 strangers to a family.

The story of a heist where a group of strangers, later given city names are brought under one roof by the professor to commence the biggest heist in the history.

The end of season 4 left viewers on a cliff-hanger and the audiences are eager to see how the second Heist reaches its climax of what’ll happen next? Will they get caught? The only release of the new season can clear all these doubts.

But a photo posted on Instagram by Alvaro Morte, who plays the role of The Professor in Money Heist, has revealed that he is back on the set of the show.

In the picture, a reflection of Alvaro Morte wearing The Professor’s signature glasses and a face mask can be seen. So, it can be assumed that the shooting of the series has been started, though it can take a while to be screened.

The good news is that shooting has begun so we can expect new information soon. To date no official statement is made regarding the release date.

For more information stay tuned and keep reading.