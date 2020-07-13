Home TV Series Netflix Money Heist creator Álex Pina has recently confirmed that the next season
Money Heist creator Álex Pina has recently confirmed that the next season

By- Vikash Kumar
Money Heist creator Álex Pina has just confirmed that the season of this popular crime drama is in the works.

Pina Posted a picture on the weekend declaring that he had been working on part 5 or Season 5 of this series. “Writing La Casa de Papel 5,” Pina wrote in the caption.

From the picture, Pina was seen sitting with his laptop at Vancouver Media at his office. La Casa de Papel is your first Spanish name of the popular Netflix series.

This year the statement comes following the launching of Season 4 of the show.

Netflix is to officially announce another season, Gadgets360, reported.

According to a report by the Jakarta Post, Netflix Spain on June 25 had released a video titled”VOLVEMOS” (We reunite ). The video features Money Heist lead celebrities Álvaro Morte (The Professor), Itziar Ituño (Lisbon) and Najwa Nimri (Alicia Sierra).

Pina’s Overall role in this year is not yet specified. He had been called as one of the authors for many episodes until Season 3.

Money Heist Is a crime drama which has gained popularity. It follows a group of individuals headed by a man Professor since they devote some of the most elaborate heists in Spain.

