Coronavirus vaccine protects 16 monkeys from the virus in trial

American biotechnology firm, Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine candidate mRNA-1273, gave protection against the virus at a trial on 16 monkeys, the company announced.

Two shots of the vaccine protected the primates against massive exposure to the virus in two different levels of dosage, Moderna said.

No evidence of vaccine-associated enhanced disease (VAERD) has been detected.

Result : Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine

In all the monkeys that obtained the doses of the vaccine, no viral replication was detectable within their noses two days after being challenged with the virus, according to the study results.

And no viral replication was found in the lung fluid of 7 of 8 animals in both dose groups after being challenged with the virus.