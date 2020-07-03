Mob Psycho 100 season 3: Check Out Release Date, Cast And All The Upcoming News

- Advertisement -

Mob Psycho 100 is a Japanese animated manga television series directed by Yuzuru Tachikawa. Mob Psycho 100 is based on a Japanese manga novel written and illustrated by ONE.

The anime adaption of this series has been quite successful in gaining the attention of the audience. The show has mostly received positive reviews from the audience and the critics. This anime adaption of the manga is written by hiroshi Seko and licensed by Crunchyroll. Season one of the show aired between July 2016 and September 2016 in Japan on Tokyo MX.

The English dubbed series was aired on Toonami by Adult Swim. After its release, the show was renewed for another season due to a drastic increase in its fan base. Season 2 of the show aired between January 2019 and April 2019.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release date

The fans have been patiently waiting for the showrunners to announce the renewal of Mob Psycho 100 for another season. However, no official confirmation has been made regarding the renewal of the show. Also, looking at the huge fan base of the show, it is expected that the show will return for another season for sure.

As per our expectations, the show can arrive in Japan anytime in 2021.

However, no official confirmations have been made regarding the same.

