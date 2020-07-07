Home Movies Moana 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All You Need To Know
Movies

Moana 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All You Need To Know

By- Aryan Singh
Moana is an American 3D animated adventure film directed by Ron Clements and John Musker. This animated musical adventure film has been produced by Walt Disney Animation Pictures and released by Walt Disney Pictures. This adventurous film has been produced by Osnat Shurer.

The movie was an instant success on the box office. People loved the animations in the film. The budget for this animated box office success was set to $175 million and the movie earned more than $690 million. The movie was released on November 23, 2016 in the United States.

The movie received positive reviews from both, fans as well as the critics particularly for the animations, music and the vocal cast. Not only this, but the movie was also nominated for numerous awards as well. Moana is also the 56th animated film by Disney.

Moana Cast

Auli’i Cravalho as Moana, Dwayne Johnson as Maui, Rachel House as Tala, Temuera Morrison as Tui, Jemaine Clement as Tamatoa, Alan Tudyk as Heihei, and many other voices over artists were a part of the movie.

Moana 2 release date

Not much information is available regarding the sequel of Disney’s Moana, but rumours have it that Disney is in talks with The Rock and Auli’i both, regarding another movie. These hints are enough for fans to believe that Disney is planning on coming back with more of Moana’s adventures in Moana 2.

Till now, no official statement regarding the same has been made by Disney.
