MIT engineers may have solved one of the coronavirus pandemic’s biggest problems

By- Shipra Das
Reusable coronavirus face mask provides adequate protection in high-risk settings, hospitals.

MIT tackled a problem, designing a reusable N95 face mask out of silicone that could prevent PPE supply issues in the future.

Researchers from MIT teamed up with Brigham and Women’s Hospital to create a face mask made of silicone rubber.

The material is very durable. Liquid silicone rubber can be molded into any shape using industrial tools.

They feature two N95 filters in the middle, designed to be easily replaced after every use.

The masks can withstand several sterilization methods without sustaining any damage.

The designers also tested the fit of the masks on 20 healthcare workers.

The product received high ratings for breathability.

 

Shipra Das

