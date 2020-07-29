Home TV Series Amazon Prime Mirzapur Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All Update
Mirzapur Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All Update

By- Badshah Dhiraj
Amazon prime‘s popular special’Mirzapur‘ is all series for the release of its season 2, reports indicate that the shooting for another season has already been completed. Still, Amazon appears to be playing smart here, and it had several excellent shows in line. Therefore they didn’t release the new season.

The social media reports of prime video have been teasing the audiences about season 2 has a lot of jokes and humorous memes but is still refraining from releasing it.

Mirzapur Season 2 Release Date

25, November 2020 will be released on by Mirzapur Season 2. The official media outlets confirm the series’ release date. We can anticipate the shift of the release date since it’s on front of Amazon Prime India.

Mirzapur season one was released in the year 2018 because fans have been waiting ever since. There is no official confirmation over the date of release. Seeing the current situation, we can expect the Mirzapur season 2 to release this season because the shooting is completed.

Mirzapur Season 2 Cast

Mirzapur season 2 is going to be packaged using an impactful and hardworking cast comprising of many art celebrities, these were:

  • Pankaj Tripathi 
  • Ali Fazal               
  • Vikrant Massey
  • Divyendu Sharma            
  • Rajesh Tailang   
  • Shweta Tripathi
  • Shriya Pilgaonkar             
  • Rasika Dugal      
  • Abhishek Banerjee         
  • Sheeba Chaddha
  • Shaji Chaudhary              
  • Harshita Gaur   
  • Kulbhushan Kharbanda
  • Prashant Kumar

Mirzapur Season 2 Trailer

Thankfully Amazon has released the trailer for Mirzapur season 2; the trailer show’s Ali Fazal’s character in a journey of revenge with Kaleen Bhaiya and his Son. It looks just extreme.

Mirzapur Season 2 Story

The story spins between the mixing of the and Tripathi Pandits and their battle for power. The two households will need to control the region. The current rulers that are true are the Tripathi, who is regarded as the Bahubalis of Mirzapur. The entire Tripathi family is eager for electricity, and their kingdom is based on Medication pirating and firearm.

Season 1 ended with Munna Tripathi entering a weeding, so season 2 is predicted to stick to a story of Guddu avenging his late brother, and murdering the younger of the 2 Pandits.

