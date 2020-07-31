Mirzapur Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All Latest Updates

- Advertisement -

The hit Amazon Prime show, “Mirzapur,” is all set for the release of its season 2, this 2020! Many reports suggest that the shooting to the second season has been finished, we see that Amazon is holding off its launch since a few series are lined up before. In this article, we’ll discuss everything we know about the new season of”Mirzapur,” including its launch date and storyline and cast!

“Mirzapur” was released in 2018 and since created an impression with its fans, leaving them waiting patiently for a second season for the previous two decades. “Mirzapur” is an Indian crime thriller web series and is produced by Excel Entertainment. The show revolves around drugs, firearms, and all that’s regarded as unlawful with depictions of the principle of the mafia, governance, and putrescence. It reveals competition at its best. The first season consisted of a total of nine incidents.

Karan Anshuman and Gurmeet Singh direct the series, and the runtime of every incident is 44 to 53 minutes. After”Inside Edge” and”Breathe,” Mirzapur” is Amazon Prime Video’s third fiction Indian Original. The show stands in an 8.5/10 on IMDb, as well as many people wondering whether the show is based on a true story, no, it isn’t based on any real narrative. But some of a few of the tales and the personalities are inspired by actual events. This series is guaranteed to keep you glued to the monitor from the first episode. Having a cast of actors struggles with the participation of the Indian mafia and gangs. Let’s see what the second season is predicted to bring into the screen and precisely what the series is about.

Mirzapur Season 2 Release Date

Mirzapur Season 2 will soon release before Diwali 2020, just in November 2020. Dubbing works for now 2 in progress at which Actor Ali Fazal, who’s the lead in this show, is dubbing for 2nd season. He released a humorous video, where Ali was seen for Mirzapur Season two using cans and tea strainers dubbing.

Mirzapur season two was initially expected to release during Summer 2020, but the date was postponed because of COVID 19 lockdown as the film industry was closed for three months.

Trailer And Storyline

In some fantastic news, the trailer for the second season of”Mirzapur” has been published officially. In the trailer, we could observe that the character of Ali Fazal is on his way to get revenge against Kaleen Bhaiya and his son. The trailer seems like the season is guaranteed to be action-filled and nothing less and appears very extreme. The season is expected to reveal the Tripathi Pandits’ struggle while the two families need to restrain the region. The Tripathi’s are considered the Bahubalis of Mirzapur, and the entire family is eager for power. Their whole kingdom relies on firearm and drug pirating.

Click below to watch the trailer.



The show’s basic storyline is about Akhandanand Tripathi, who made a fortune exporting rugs and became a mafia boss in the process. His son is Munna, who stops at nothing to take forward the legacy of his father and a power-hungry an unworthy heir to his father’s empire.

The season came with Munna Tripathi. The second season is guaranteed to continue with Guddu murdering the younger of these two brothers and avenging his brother. In the installment of the season, we see that Golu wins the election after taking steroids, and Guddu reveals side effects. Sweety is pregnant, and Munna appears everywhere to kill them. The police are beating up the Eunuchs to get information on who the brothers work for. Munna kills Sweety at the marriage, and Bablu injures Golu and Guddu. Tripathi’s father learns about Beena and Raja’s association and blackmails Beena to have sex with him later to cut Raja’s penis. Sharad is revealed also recalling his dad wanted Mirzapur and shaving his head.

Mirzapur Season 2 Cast

Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit

Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Tripathi

Divyendu Sharma as Munna Tripathi

Shriya Pilgaonkar as Sweety Gupta

Rasika Dugal as Been Tripathi

Shaji Chaudhary as Maqbool Khan

Shweta Tripathi as Golu Gupta

Harshita Gaur as Dimpi Pandit

Kulbhushan Kharbanda as Bauji