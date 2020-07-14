Mirzapur Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Update !!!

- Advertisement -

Mirzapur’s first season dropped in 2018 on Amazon Prime, and lovers have not stopped talking about the thriller.

The series follows two brothers caught up in a world of drugs, violence, and the mafia.

Mirzapur is an Indian crime thriller web television show on Amazon Prime Video produced by Excel Entertainment. The series is primarily shot in Mirzapur, with some shots in Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Ghazipur, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, and Varanasi. It revolves around drugs, firearms, and lawlessness.

It has a huge fan following, and viewers are waiting to come.

Mirzapur Season 2 Release Date

The makers of this series had declared releasing Mirzapur Season 2 on December 25, 2020.

However, few reports indicate that the show will probably broadcast any moment in August 2020 rather than December 25, 2020. So, until then, be here till we get you the next update for you.

Mirzapur Season 2 Cast

Divyendu Sharma as a Munna

Pankaj Tripathi as an Akhandanand Tripathi

Shweta Tripathi as Golu Gupta

Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi,

Harshita Gaur as Dimpi Pandit

Kulbhushan Kharbanda as Bauji

Mirzapur Season 2 Story

Mirzapur is about two brothers trapped in the area of violence, drugs, and the mafia. The series depicts this region of Uttar Pradesh’s nasty side.

Even though Mirzapur’s storyline, Season 2, is unpredictable. For murdering Bablu and Sweety, one can anticipate seeing revenge.

Yes, violence has to be at the summit. Also, it may be anticipated that Guddu can plan revenge by shaking hands with Mirzapur gangs.

Divyendu V Sharmaa, that plays the role of Munna, on behalf of the complete Mirzapur household, guaranteed that season a couple of the internet series would be streaming. But he encouraged his followers on Instagram to not ask about this show’s release date.

Mirzapur season two has been filmed in 2019.

Amazon also confirmed the news by releasing a short teaser clip for its new show, declaring the series was’forthcoming in 2020′. It will be interesting to find out what Mirzapur Season 2 brings for us!!