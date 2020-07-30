Mirzapur Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Know Here All Latest Updates

- Advertisement -

Mirzapur is a story of town consumed in corruption, lawlessness, medications, and illegal weapon company run by Kaleen Bhai. Two brothers got stuck in the middle when they had been appointed by Kaleen Bhai to work under him, one furious brother adopts it and seeks for more and more energy. At the same time, the other doesn’t support the offense. Their struggles revolve around and sacrifice to keep their power.

Mirzapur Season 2 Release Date

The creators of the series announced December 2020, of releasing Mirzapur Season two; however, few reports hint that the series will air any moment in August 2020 as opposed to December 25, 2020. So, until then, be here till we get you the next upgrade for you.

Mirzapur Season 2 Cast

Divyendu Sharma as a Munna

Pankaj Tripathi as an Akhandanand Tripathi

Shweta Tripathi as Golu Gupta

Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi,

Harshita Gaur as Dimpi Pandit

Kulbhushan Kharbanda as Bauji

Possible Plot For Mirzapur Season 2

The makers have done a great job maintaining the plot of this series; therefore, we have no details about the plot of the show under wraps, but we’re sure that the narrative will be in continuation from where it left in one.

Here we have the official trailer for Mirzapur season 2 for our fans!

We will keep fans updated on the latest information on Mirzapur season two until then continue studying with us!