Mirzapur Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Should Know !!!

By- Rekha yadav
Mirzapur season 2 is among the Tv sequel that fans are waiting to watch on Amazon Prime. Mirzapur season 1 was such a hit if there is a little update about the series and that lovers have begun trending #mirzapurseason2. Excel Entertainment produces Mirzapur and directed by Karan Anshuman and Puneet Krishna. This series is based on the mafia rule in Uttar Pradesh and revolves around drugs and how a set of goons have control within a specific region.

Mirzapur has twists that can be on par with Game of Thrones as the directors never think to kill. Mirzapur’s episode could be compared to Wedding in Game of Thrones. Mirzapur Season 1 was the highest-rated tv show in Indian history. The lovers love how twisted the show was. Mirzapur season 1 was released on 16th November 2018 and premiered simultaneously in four Indian languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and English.

Mirzapur Season 2 Cast

Mirzapur Season 2 will be released before Diwali 2020 in November 2020. Dubbing functions for season 2 in progress where Actor Ali Fazal, who is the lead in this series, is dubbing for the season from his property. He released a movie that was funny where Ali was spotted for Mirzapur Season two using cans and tea strainers as filters from his home dubbing.

Mirzapur season 2 was expected to launch during Summer 2020, but the date was postponed because of COVID 19 lockdown since the film industry was shut for three months.

Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit
Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Tripathi
Divyendu Sharma as Munna Tripathi
Shriya Pilgaonkar as Sweety Gupta
Rasika Dugal as Been Tripathi
Shaji Chaudhary as Maqbool Khan
Shweta Tripathi as Golu Gupta
Harshita Gaur as Dimpi Pandit
Kulbhushan Kharbanda as Bauji

Mirzapur Season Two Plot

The wait for the fans is almost over. Season 1 left a lot of questions. From where season 1 finished, Mirzapur Season 2 is expected to continue.

A person can anticipate seeing revenge being suggested from Guddu against Munna, for murdering Sweety and Bablu. Yes, violence must be at the summit. Also, it may be expected that Guddu can plan revenge by hand. It will be intriguing to see how Guddu plans his revenge against the ever-powerful Munna family.

