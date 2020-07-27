Home TV Series Amazon Prime Mirzapur Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Know So...
Mirzapur Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Know So Far

By- Ajeet Kumar
It’s a great day for all the Mirzapur fans since the show has been given the green light by Amazon Prime and will soon be back for a season two, season one has been a significant hit for the series and gained a massive part of the audience let’s see if the series will be able to keep up the same image.

Let us enter the details of Mirzapur season two.

Mirzapur Season 2 Release Date

The manufacturers of this show had announced releasing Mirzapur Season 2 on December 25, 2020.

Few reports indicate that the show will air any time in August 2020 rather than December 25, 2020. So, until then, be here until we get you another upgrade for you.

Cast For Mirzapur Season 2

Here is a listing of cast members for Mirzapur season 2

  • Vikrant Massey as Vinay “Bablu” Pandit
  • Ali Fazal as Govind “Guddu” Pandit
  • Pankaj Tripathi as Akhandanand “Kaleen” Tripathi
  • Divyendu Sharma as Phoolchand “Munna” Tripathi
  • Shriya Pilgaonkar as Sweety Gupta
  • Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi
  • Kulbhushan Kharbanda as Satyanand Tripathi
  • Rajesh Tailang as Ramakant Pandit, Guddu, Dimpy’s father
  • Shweta Tripathi as Gajgamini “Golu” Gupta
Mirzapur: Plot Details

Although Mirzapur’s plot Season 2 is unpredictable. For killing Sweety and Bablu, one can expect to see revenge being proposed against Munna from Guddu.

Yes, violence must be at the peak. Also, it may be anticipated by shaking hands with Mirzapur 18, that revenge can be planned by Guddu.

Divyendu V Sharmaa, who plays the role of Munna, on behalf of the entire Mirzapur family, promised that season a couple of the web series would soon be streaming. However, he urged his followers not to ask about the launch date of this series.

Mirzapur season two was filmed in early 2019.

