Mirzapur Season 2: On Amazon Prime Confirmed?Release Date, Story, Cast And All Updates

By- Ajeet Kumar
Mirzapur’s first season fell in 2018 on Amazon Prime and fans haven’t stopped referring to the thriller.

The show follows two brothers that are caught up in a world of drugs, violence, and the mafia.

Mirzapur is an Indian crime thriller web television series on Amazon Prime Video made by Excel Entertainment. The series is primarily taken in Mirzapur, with some shots in Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Ghazipur, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, and Varanasi. It revolves around drugs, firearms, and lawlessness.

It has a huge fan following and audiences are awaiting its next season to come.

Mirzapur Season 2 Release Date

The manufacturers of the show had announced releasing Mirzapur Season 2 on December 25 2020.

However, few recent reports indicate that the series will broadcast any time in August 2020 rather than December 25, 2020. Until then be right here till we get you another upgrade for you.

Mirzapur Season 2 Cast

  • Divyendu Sharma as a Munna
  • Pankaj Tripathi as an Akhandanand Tripathi
  • Shweta Tripathi as Golu Gupta
  • Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi,
  • Harshita Gaur as Dimpi Pandit
  • Kulbhushan Kharbanda as Bauji
Mirzapur Season 2 Story

Mirzapur is about two sisters trapped in the area of drugs violence, and the mafia. The series depicts the nasty side of this area of Uttar Pradesh.

Although the plot of Mirzapur Season 2 is unpredictable. For murdering Sweety and Bablu, one can expect seeing revenge.

Yes, violence has to be at the summit. It can be anticipated by shaking hands that Guddu can program revenge.

Divyendu V Sharmaa that plays the role of Munna, on behalf of the total Mirzapur household promised that season two of the internet series would be streaming. However, he urged his followers on Instagram to not ask about this show’s launch date.

Mirzapur season two was filmed in 2019.

