Mirzapur Season 2: On Amazon Prime Confirmed?Release Date, Story, Cast And All Updates

Mirzapur’s first season fell in 2018 on Amazon Prime and fans haven’t stopped referring to the thriller.

The show follows two brothers that are caught up in a world of drugs, violence, and the mafia.

Mirzapur is an Indian crime thriller web television series on Amazon Prime Video made by Excel Entertainment. The series is primarily taken in Mirzapur, with some shots in Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Ghazipur, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, and Varanasi. It revolves around drugs, firearms, and lawlessness.

Mirzapur Season 2 Release Date

The manufacturers of the show had announced releasing Mirzapur Season 2 on December 25 2020.

However, few recent reports indicate that the series will broadcast any time in August 2020 rather than December 25, 2020. Until then be right here till we get you another upgrade for you.

Mirzapur Season 2 Cast

Divyendu Sharma as a Munna

Pankaj Tripathi as an Akhandanand Tripathi

Shweta Tripathi as Golu Gupta

Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi,

Harshita Gaur as Dimpi Pandit

Kulbhushan Kharbanda as Bauji

Mirzapur Season 2 Story

Mirzapur is about two sisters trapped in the area of drugs violence, and the mafia. The series depicts the nasty side of this area of Uttar Pradesh.

Although the plot of Mirzapur Season 2 is unpredictable. For murdering Sweety and Bablu, one can expect seeing revenge.

Yes, violence has to be at the summit. It can be anticipated by shaking hands that Guddu can program revenge.

Divyendu V Sharmaa that plays the role of Munna, on behalf of the total Mirzapur household promised that season two of the internet series would be streaming. However, he urged his followers on Instagram to not ask about this show’s launch date.

Mirzapur season two was filmed in 2019.